By this point, it's well-known that meditation can improve many people's quality of life, and can even result in structural brain changes. For this study, a team of researchers from universities in the United States, Spain, and England investigated the structural and functional benefits of Sahaja Yoga meditation in particular.

This kind of meditation is all about helping people achieve a state of mental stillness, or "no thought." It's closely related to the ideas of Kundalini energy, self-realization, and the chakras. In Sahaja Yoga meditation, part of the practice involves repeating affirming statements and placing your hand on different energy centers in the body.

The researchers studied 23 Sahaja Yoga meditation experts, looking at everything from the functional connectivity in their brains, to tests related to their self-control and impulsiveness. Their results were compared against 23 participants with no meditation experience.