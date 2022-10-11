I remember the first time I came across Sofie Pavitt’s Instagram page—my jaw physically dropped. Her feed is sprinkled from top to bottom with the most untouched before and after photos from her clients she calls “progress postcards.” These images show clients who, before consulting her, struggled with acne, scarring, dark spots—you name it.

From light texture to more severe cases of cystic breakouts, Pavitt has led her clients on the path to clear skin both from her tucked-away studio in Lower East Side all the way to the west coast via virtual consults. She is a leader in the movement to prioritize consistent and hyper-tailored at-home skin care—though her plethora of in-studio treatments from cryo facials to laser hair removal certainly can’t be overlooked.

Her motto of, “Results-driven skincare,” reigns true through her work with clients and her own at-home routine. Naturally, we had to ask Pavitt what she’s been using in her product lineup. Apart from caring for her two adorable sons of course, here’s what Pavitt has been loving as of late.