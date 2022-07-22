The 13 Best Tinted Sunscreens For Each Skin Type + Expert Picks
In the wake of “no-makeup makeup” comes a few staple items. A natural-looking brow product is a must, as it a trusty concealer. One base product that we can’t ignore? Tinted sunscreen.
If you’re already wearing daily SPF (which you should be), why not make it worth your while? There are tons of options out there, so we’ve compiled a list of the best of the best in each category, so you don’t have to spend hours searching.
How we picked:
We checked the ingredient lists for these tinted SPFs to make sure they’re safe for your skin, without compromising on quality.
Beauty is for everyone. We selected tinted sunscreens with a wide range of shades available and some select options specifically designed for deeper skin tones.
Skin type plays a large role in how much we enjoy the products we use. With this in mind, we provided the best picks for dry, oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin.
We asked celebrity makeup artist Kindra Mann to weigh in on her favorite tinted sunscreen products. When we mention one of her picks, we’ll shout it out.
mbg's picks for the best tinted sunscreens of 2022:
Best overall: Saie Beauty Slip tint
Pro:
- Helps with texture
Con:
- Not the best for oily skin
This award-winning product is worth the hype, to say the least. Packed with nourishing ingredients for the skin barrier like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, and jojoba oil, this tint doubles as skin care and makeup. If you struggle with skin texture, this product is for you. The light coverage blends easily and leaves behind a dewy, natural glow.
Best for dry skin: Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
Pro:
- Super glowy finish
Con:
- Not the best for oily skin
Expert pick alert: Illia’s oh-so-popular skin tint. “It has great coverage and is super-natural looking,” Mann says about the tinted sunscreen. Not to mention, it comes in 30 different shades to ensure there’s a pick for everyone. While this product may give a shiny finish for those with oily or acne-prone skin, it’s a winner for anyone struggling with dryness thanks to the hyaluronic acid and squalane combo.
Best mineral: Supergoop CC Screen
Pro:
- Great for wearing under makeup
Con:
- Dense formula, should be used over another SPF
If you ever scan the sun care aisle, you’ve heard of Supergoop. Their SPF products are known to go on seamlessly, without looking or feeling like traditional sunscreen. This tinted CC cream is no exception. Apple extract works to brighten the skin and provide an antioxidant boost while Irish moss helps nourish the barrier and gives a dose of vitamins and minerals. This pick is another skin care and sunscreen combination product. And to that, we say, kudos Supergoop.
Best full coverage: Kosas Revealer Skin Improving Foundation
Pro:
- SPF and makeup in one
Con:
- Lower SPF
Yes, this one is technically a foundation. That being said, it’s a foundation that has sunscreen in it (a huge plus). For those looking to cover blemishes, redness, or scars, sometimes ultra-light coverage tints and moisturizers just don’t do the job. This clean foundation by Kosas helps to visibly smooth texture while protecting your skin from UV damage. Not to mention, the skin-loving addition of HA, peptides, niacinamide, squalane, and B5 is just, yet another, added bonus. Do note that the foundation contains SPF 25, so you should layer this one on top of another sunscreen if you’re going to be out and about during the day.
Best splurge: Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen
Pro:
- Smooth consistency
Con:
- Expensive
This sunscreen is widely known for hiding seamlessly under makeup. While there isn’t a significant tint, the formula does help to balance skin tone and visibly minimize redness. Hyaluronic acid plumps the skin while niacinamide works to even skin tone. Hence the name, silk extract provides a second-skin layer of hydration that leaves behind a baby-smooth texture and radiant finish.
Best sheer: SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50
Pro:
- Great for swimming
Con:
- Extra light coverage (for those looking for something more intense)
If you tend to skip base makeup altogether but occasionally want to add a bit of glow to your naked skin, this pick is for you. While there is not substantial coverage, this product does help to even skin tone and provide a universal tint to the skin. Bonus: The formula is water-resistant for up to 40 minutes. That being said, be sure to reapply ASAP post-swim.
Best for acne-prone skin: EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Pro:
- Ideal for acne-prone or oily skin
Con:
- Doesn't come in a range of shades
If you’ve used the Elta-MD sunscreen before, you know why it’s TikTok famous. This is simply a tinted version of the cult classic. We love this pick for those with acne-prone skin because it’s (actually) non-comedogenic, oil-free, and contains oil-balancing superhero, niacinamide. SPF is essential for everyone and especially important for those with active acne to prevent scarring in the future. You can apply, reapply, and reapply again all day long without the worry of triggering more breakouts to pop up.
Best for melanin-rich skin: Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen in Medium/Dark
Pro:
- Designed to seamlessly blend into a range of skin tones
Con:
- Dense formula, may need another SPF underneath
This one is a primer, skin tint, and sunscreen all in one. The formula was specifically created to cover a range of skin tones without leaving behind the notorious white cast that often comes with mineral formulas. Aloe vera and shea butter deeply nourish the skin while a blend of orange extracts tames free radicals. The formula is dense, so a little goes a long way. That being said, you should layer this one on top of another SPF if you plan on spending your day in the sun.
Best for oily skin: Larkly SPF 30 Mineral Powder Sunscreen
Pro:
- Great for reapplying over makeup
Con:
- Should be used over another SPF
If you constantly find yourself reaching for blotting papers or reapplying powder, you may have oily skin. If this is the case, you might as well make your powder work for you and double as an SPF. Though this powder is translucent, the oil-absorption properties will add a refreshing, just touched-up look to the skin without having to layer on another liquid product.
Best budget: Tower 28 Sunnydays Tinted SPF Foundation
Pro:
- Safe for sensitive skin
Con:
- May settle into creases
Tower 28 specializes in creating safe products for all, especially those with sensitive skin. This lightweight tinted SPF is fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, making it a winner for those with reactive or blemish-prone skin. The coverage is light to medium, which means you can use build the finish to your fancy. The finish is natural, so feel free to pair it with a powder to minimize excess oil or your favorite highlighter for some added glow.
Best natural: Suntegrity 5-in-1 Tinted Sunscreen Moisturizer
Pro:
- Hydrating formula
Con:
- Lacks darker shades
This tinted SPF contains loads of antioxidants. Green tea, red algae, and pomegranate extract help to fight off free radicals from the sun and polluted air to protect your skin from oxidative stress. Hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil help nourish the skin, making this a great option for those struggling with dryness.
Best for sensitive skin: Avene Solaire UV Mineral Multo-Defense Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+
Pro:
- Safe for sensitive & eczema-prone skin
Con:
- Not available in a range of shades
This pick has been approved by the National Eczema Association, making it ideal for those with eczema-prone or sensitive skin. The SPF 50 formula contains bisabolol and allantoin which soothe irritated skin, while niacinamide helps to reduce visible redness. The formula is completely fragrance-free as well.
Best for combination skin: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30
Pro:
- Different finish options
Con:
- Very light coverage (for those looking for something more intense)
For those with combination skin, settling on a desired finish is often harder than you might think. During the winter your skin may be on the dry side, which calls for a radiant finish. However, during humid summer months, a natural finish is a safer bet. Luckily, this expert-recommended tinted sunscreen provides both a natural finish and a radiant finish option, so your daily go-to base can change as your skin does.
The takeaway.
If you’re looking to combine two steps into one, why not opt for a tinted sunscreen? It’s essential to protect your skin against UV damage, but with these tinted sunscreens, you’ll be doing even more than that. If it’s a tinted moisturizer you’re after, be sure to always layer SPF underneath. And if you’d rather stick to classic SPF for underneath your makeup, check out this list of the best face sunscreen options for acne-prone skin (because we know they’re not always easy to find).
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.