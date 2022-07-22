Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.

In the wake of “no-makeup makeup” comes a few staple items. A natural-looking brow product is a must, as it a trusty concealer. One base product that we can’t ignore? Tinted sunscreen.

If you’re already wearing daily SPF (which you should be), why not make it worth your while? There are tons of options out there, so we’ve compiled a list of the best of the best in each category, so you don’t have to spend hours searching.