If you have acne-prone skin, I can wager you are precious with what you put on your face. Not only do you want to use ingredients and products to help ease your breakouts, but it’s imperative you don’t use products that will further trigger inflammation and clog pores. It’s a delicate balance, and one many struggle with. But of course, dealing with acne isn’t the only thing you should be mindful of: While breakouts may be top of mind, you also need to help your skin longterm by protecting it from UV damage.

This naturally brings us to the concern at hand: So many people complain that SPF causes them to breakout, look more oily, and cause irritation. And while some formulas likely still have these issues, so many of the new facial sunscreens are light-as-air, silky smooth, and non-comedogenic. Not to mention, several incorporate anti-inflammatory ingredients, which can help with breakouts too. Here, our favorites.