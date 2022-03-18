Very few ingredients earn stalwart status in practically every beauty category—but the ones that can truly nurture the body from hair to toe? They tend to earn a mountain of praise, and rightfully so. Today, we’re talking about what many consider the cashmere blanket of beauty: It coddles the skin, conditions the hair, and sinks in like an absolute dream.

In case you haven’t guessed, welcome to the world of shea butter—an ingredient with a history just as rich as its creamy texture. Here, you’ll find the best shea butter products you can get your hands on (and your arms, legs, scalp, strands, and elbows, while you’re at it).