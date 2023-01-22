The 2c hair type is a beautiful matrimony between curly and wavy hair. While it may not technically fall into the "curly" category, caring for it like you would for curls is a must. Remember not to overwash your hair, use a nourishing curl cream, and ask your stylist for a cut that complements your wave. Not sure if you're more of a wavy or curly hair type? This guide will help you know for sure. Then you can check out our favorite products for curly hair.