Basically, the most effective way to get your curls to look their best is to start with proper cleansing care. (For info on how much to wash, read our explainer.) This is because curls are very delicate, and too harsh or vigorous of a wash can lead to physical wear-and-tear; but not cleansing enough nor detangling curls properly will also lead to buildup, frizz, or knots down the line. So you have to be smart strike a balance.

“First, use cleansers and conditioners that were specifically created for your hair texture,” she says. This is vital as each curl type has different needs: Sure, most people with curls tend to need more hydrating options, but even within hydrating shampoos, cleansers, and conditioners, there's some variety. Some curls need an option that works daily, as their strands need a more regular wash schedule; others wash less and might need an option that will effectively remove buildup and detangle without stripping.

Then, “using warm water, cleanse your scalp to remove build-up, dirt, sweat, and so on. Switch to cooler water to condition your hair mid-shaft and seal the ends. Always use a wide toothed comb to gently detangle, and microfiber towel to soak up extra water. And, air dry (the best dry!) or use a diffuser with the blow dryer set on low,” she says.

Warmer water can create a more humid shower environment, theoretically helping lift the hair shaft so the shampoo can clean better. (Just not too hot, which can be drying). Then the cooler water closes the hair shaft, helping trap in all the nutrients from the conditioner.

As for the detangling, most people with curls know that trying to run a brush through dry strands is a hard no. (Far too much breakage, physical stress, and damage.) So when detangling curls either do it in shower while your hair is soaked with conditioner, or do it after your shower with tons of leave-in and detangler. Once knots and tangles are out, continue with your styling products and favorite drying method.