If You've Got Wavy Ends & Flat Roots, You're Going To Want To Read This

With so many ways to care for hair, it can feel like an overwhelming prospect to find the right products, tools, and styling techniques that bring out the best in your tresses. But did you know that by accurately categorizing your hair type, you can take a lot of the guesswork out of hair care?

While people used to think that there were just a few hair types—straight, wavy, and curly—it turns out that there are more than three. And there are even subcategories! Before you give up in frustration and resign yourself to endless bad hair days, keep reading. If you have very loose, wavy hair, you need to learn about the different subtypes of this hair pattern. You might be a 2a head.

Sound confusing? Don’t worry, keep reading for the low down on 2a wavy hair.