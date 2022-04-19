If You've Got Wavy Ends & Flat Roots, You're Going To Want To Read This

In general, pretty much anyone with hair on their head will do well to avoid using too much heat. But with 2a hair, your wave pattern isn't pronounced. So, if you rely on a blow dryer to dry your tresses, don't be surprised if your waves go from barely there to nonexistent. If straight hair is your goal, then proceed as usual—but for those looking to amp up the texture, you'll want a new styling route. Khanna reminds 2a heads to "stick to air drying if you want to wear a wavy look. Type 2a becomes mainly straight when you use heat to dry it. Using a curling iron on air-dried hair gives the best results for this hair type."