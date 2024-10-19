We can't stress enough that curly hair often suffers from dryness. And sometimes this can even be exacerbated by the weather. Seven Yu, the senior hairstylist, and chief beauty and creative officer of Glam Set Go, notes that "Maintaining moisture is key to 4a hair. Because of its curl pattern, 4a hair is usually quite dry. It is very hard for the hair's natural oil to absorb all the way through the ends of the hair, making it susceptible to breakage. Always wash with a mild shampoo (with little to no sulfates) to maintain as much natural moisture and oil as possible, and condition with a heavy or intense conditioner."