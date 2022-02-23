Do You Have This Type Of Curly Hair? Your Ultimate Guide To Caring For It

For people just dipping their toes into the natural hair world, hearing all these types can seem overwhelming. But remember that hair types are used to help give you a general idea of what to expect from your hair and to help narrow your field as you choose products or hair care techniques.

4B is one of many hair types created by celebrity hairstylist Andre Walker. While most people think of hair as either, straight, wavy, or curly, there’s a fourth type: coily. Walker’s system outlines four hair types from one to four and includes subtypes for two through four.

Type one is straight hair and lacks any subtypes. Type two refers to curly hair and is further broken down into 2A, 2B, and 2C. Type three is for curly hair with a corkscrew texture and also has three subtypes, including type 3C, which is the closest to our next type. And type four is for coily hair (also referred to as kinky-curly) with three subcategories. However, the original Andre Walker system only included 4A and 4B. But as the natural movement grew, 4C was added, and depending on who you talk to, there’s even a 4D subtype.

If you're not even sure where to start on your hair type, here's a quick hair type quiz to help.