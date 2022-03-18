How To Care For This Lush, Curly Hair Type + The Best Products

If you’re not familiar with hair typing, hearing someone say that they’re a type 4B or a type 2A can seem like a weird cataloging system. But for anyone who has anything other than straight hair, knowing your specific texture category can be the difference between having a curl-popping good hair day, and fighting frizz and tangles all day.

Type 3A hair is just one of 10 hair types outlined by celebrity hairstylist Andre Walker. Remember how we mentioned that once upon a time people only considered three hair types? Well, thanks to Mr. Walker, we've updated that outdated concept into a more comprehensive system with four hair types. General textures are categorized from one to four and then types two through four are broken down into three additional subtypes.

If you have type one hair, then your texture is straight, and no additional subtypes are included. Type two is reserved for curly hair and is broken down further into 2A, 2B, and 2C. Type three is for curly hair with that stereotypical corkscrew curl and is also divided into three subtypes, including this one as well as type 3B and 3C. And type four is for coily hair (also referred to as kinky-curly), where you'll have type 4A, 4B, and 4C.

Type 3A hair is the loosest of the general type three curl pattern and often looks like a very soft curl. The curl diameter is larger and can be easily mimicked on straight, wavy, and kinky-coily hair with a good curl set. Typically, 3A heads tend to have more shine than sheen to their hair and may have more of an S-curl than a corkscrew.