If two body lotions contained all of the same ingredients except for the base, you’d surely get an entirely different experience. Cacao butter feels different from shea butter which feels different from coconut butter, etc.

What’s more, they each contain a unique set of nutrients and benefits. One rich butter you may not be familiar with quite yet: Mango seed butter. To come, a quick 101 on this vitamin-rich ingredient and where to find it so you can add it to your list of must-haves.