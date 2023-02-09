The road to inflammation is often paved with good intentions. So many folks adopt new skin care routines or habits with the hope of glowing, refreshed, vibrant skin—and instead are met with new sensitivities, irritation, and a more dull-looking complexion than before. One of the most insidious traits of modern skin care routines is that we’re simply doing too much: Too many ingredients, too much exfoliation, too high of a concentration of potent active ingredients, and too many “professional-grade” treatments without the discerning touch of an actual professional.

And in the process, our skin barrier becomes damaged and disrupted, triggering inflammation. While inflammation is a natural occurrence in the body, when it becomes chronic it's associated with far-ranging problems, from acne and flushing to premature aging. On the latter point, inflammation's role in skin aging is so profound, there’s even a name for it: Inflammaging.