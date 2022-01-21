Do You Hate Greasy Lotions? We Found The 9 Best Light Body Creams

Struggling to find a body cream or lotion you enjoy is a real Goldilocks scenario, huh? On the one hand, if you go too dense for your liking you run the risk of feeling like a sticky, goopy mess. On the other, if it's too light for your skin's needs, it's simply not going to hydrate well or long term. Yikes. Now where you fall on this skin care spectrum is probably dependent on a few skin care factors: What time of year it is, where you live, your skin type, your personal sensorial preferences, and your lifestyle (i.e., do you loathe to apply products, or do you do a 10-step-routine every morning?). As you can see, a lot goes into finding the one that suits you just right.

Now, a light body cream or lotion tends to meet a lot of needs. The slip is just so that it smooths over skin with ease. The texture is rich, yet spreadable. The hydration is turned up to the max, without leaving a greasy residue. Plus, many of these options below come with added bonuses—whether that be soothing scents, antioxidant protections, or firming actives.

If this sounds like your preferred sensorial experience, check out the list below—plus, what the options can do that adds a little extra.