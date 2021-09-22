Call me dramatic, but there’s nothing more sensorially satisfying than covering yourself with body lotion post-shower. Frosting your skin with a delicious formula is downright luxurious, and not to mention, replenishing necessary lipids is key for supporting a healthy skin barrier. All that to say: If I emerge from the bathroom with the glass-like skin of a slippery seal, I know I’ve done something right.

Selecting a hydrator, though, is a bit of a journey—while I’d argue the search for the dreamiest product is half the fun, it can also be confusing to wade through various ingredient lists and marketing claims. For example, many shoppers are left scratching their heads when browsing body creams versus lotions: Are these two products actually different, or is it merely semantics?

Wonder no more: Here’s what you need to know about using them both.