Slathering yourself in moisturizer as soon as you step out of the shower isn’t just a luxurious experience: It's a much needed one. Velvety textures feel soothing, no doubt, but locking in hydration post-rinse is also the key to a strong skin barrier—those few extra seconds spent rubbing in a cream or oil are the difference between scaly skin and a glowing complexion allover. All the more reason to have a handy bottle of lotion on your bathroom shelf! But if you find yourself blowing through bottle after bottle (it’s easy to fly through product, especially if you’re dipping into it after each rinse), here’s a twist: Make your own vat of lotion.

Whipping up your own concoction is pretty straightforward, whether you’re in dire need of a butter-thick confection or a non-greasy veil of moisture.