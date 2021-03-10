So, truly, it’s no wonder that particular areas of your face and body need more attention than others. Such is the case for dry elbows. Take a moment to feel your own: Are they supple and smooth as your forearms? Or are they a touch rougher and flaky?

If it's the latter: you’re not alone. “Dry elbows are a common complaint,” assures board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D. Here, what you need to know and how to fix it.