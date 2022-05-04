If you overdo it on dry shampoo, some hairstylists (like Matt Newman on this episode of Clean Beauty School) will recommend applying a few drops of hair oil to cut through the white cast. Well, the tip works both ways: A bit of dry shampoo can help soak up some of that excess oil. "Spray focusing on the scalp, then let it dry a bit and massage throughout evenly to disperse," Oriol explains. Brush the hair out with a paddle brush, she adds, or you can apply a cool shot of air from your blow dryer to diffuse the product.