Hair oils are beloved for supplying nutrients and shine, but shiny can topple over into greasy territory very quickly. It may happen more often if you have thin, fine hair that gets easily weighed down by product, but really any hair type can experience oil overkill and wind up with heavy, slick strands. Is there any way to take out some of the product, or is the only solution to hop back in the shower and start anew?

While you can always embrace a slicked-back look, we asked experts how to lift some of the grease and salvage your style. Ahead, find the best tips to mattify your ‘do.