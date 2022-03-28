The Only Guide You'll Ever Need To Nail The Slicked-Back Ponytail

Gone are the days when a basic ponytail was the only hairstyle of choice to cover up rough hair days. In fact, there are so many ways to elevate the simple style for practically any occasion. One variation that can take you from your evening HIIT workout to a dinner date downtown is the slicked-back ponytail. A touch sport, a tad edgy, and totally versatile, the sleek ponytail is ideal no matter your hair length or texture.

Here, we tapped top hairstylists to get the scoop on slicked-back ponytails, including how to master them and how to add your own spin on this easy-to-create style. Don’t be surprised if it becomes your new favorite 'do.