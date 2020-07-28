Styling baby hairs has, by no means, just popped out of the woodwork; rather, styling baby hairs has historical and cultural significance—specifically, Black and Latinx communities have been showing off their baby hairs for years, swirling these face-framing wisps into styles that someone find that effortless-yet-immaculate equilibrium.

Now, all textures can have baby hairs, no matter if your hair is fine or thick, voluminous or flat. And figuring out how to styles yours might take a few different pointers—as well as hair care tips to make sure the delicate strands stay as strong as possible.

Below, experts weigh in for this guide.