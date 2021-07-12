How you decide to part your hair is completely up to you—whether you opt for a strong center divide or dedicated side-swept style. In fact, you may not even have a natural part at all (more in a moment), and that’s completely fine. As with all hairstyles (and beauty writ large, we should add), it’s about fashioning whatever makes you feel most comfortable.

Now, if you’re here, you’re likely wondering how to decide which part suits you best—while it is ultimately up to personal preference, a few factors can help you nail down the style. Namely, where your part naturally falls, how much volume you crave, and your face shape. Below, hair stylists weigh in on it all.