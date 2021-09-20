For a style meant to emulate an effortless rinse-and-go, the wet hair look is arguably one of the most difficult to grasp. You need enough slick to achieve that high-gloss shine without teetering over into greasy territory; and you need enough flexibility to fashion tousled, grungy-slash-beachy strands with enough hold to eliminate frizz.

Sounds like a tall order, so we enlisted the help of celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons (the tress-master responsible for Megan Fox’s ocean goddess waves at the VMA’s) to walk us through each step. Ahead, find his expert guide for the sleek, cool-girl ‘do.