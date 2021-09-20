mindbodygreen

Beauty
A Hairstylist's Guide To Pull Off The Sleek Wet Hair Look—Because It's Not Easy 

A Hairstylist's Guide To Pull Off The Sleek Wet Hair Look—Because It's Not Easy 

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
This Effortless Hairstyle Is Beloved By So Many Celebs: Here's An Easy Tutorial

Image by Leandro Crespi / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 20, 2021 — 22:10 PM

For a style meant to emulate an effortless rinse-and-go, the wet hair look is arguably one of the most difficult to grasp. You need enough slick to achieve that high-gloss shine without teetering over into greasy territory; and you need enough flexibility to fashion tousled, grungy-slash-beachy strands with enough hold to eliminate frizz. 

Sounds like a tall order, so we enlisted the help of celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons (the tress-master responsible for Megan Fox’s ocean goddess waves at the VMA’s) to walk us through each step. Ahead, find his expert guide for the sleek, cool-girl ‘do. 

The wet hair look: A step-by-step guide. 

Any hair texture can nail this look, so long as your lengths at least kiss your ears. But according to Fitzsimons, the biggest challenge with this style is striking the perfect amount of gloss: “If you miss any parts of the hair, those bits will look extra dry and frizzy,” he says, but if you overdo it, the strands can appear slime-like. 

Suffice it to say: It takes skill to look like you stepped right out of the shower. 

Advertisement

1. Pre-style.

“Always style the hair before creating the wet look to establish the shape,” says Fitzsimons. Whether you want a pin-straight, sleek look or tousled waves—the key is nailing down the style you want before making it “wet.” Then when you add your oil, the product will lock in said style. 

Fitzsimons is partial to a curling wand (don’t forget to coat the strands with heat protectant first!) to add body, but you can also air-dry your natural curls or opt for a heatless style if you've stowed the hot tools. 

2. Choose your oil. 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

The hero product for the wet hair look isn’t water (because, you know, it dries), but a hair oil to glaze the strands. A dry oil is best for this venture, as it’s able to absorb quickly into the hair without weighing it down (some popular options are avocado, rosehip seed, and squalane). “That will give the effect of sleek, shiny hair without the weight or stickiness that will leave a residue,” says Fitzsimons. If you’re looking for product recs, he swears by the Kristin Ess Scalp + Hair Milk Oil—or feel free to browse our favorite dry oils here

Advertisement

3. Apply the oil.

In sections, “apply hair oil generously to achieve the ‘wet’ look with ultimate hydration and high-gloss shine,” says Fitzsimons. Don’t be afraid to really glob it on—according to Fitzsimons, people often underestimate the amount of oil you need for that “drenched” effect. “You are going to need way more than you think!” 

And if you are using hot tools, you might need to recruit even more of the product: Heat zaps your hair of moisture, Fitzsimons reminds us, “so adding in oil will bring moisture and shine back to those locks.” 

4. Set with hairspray. 

Finally, finish the style off with some hairspray (our favorites, here). You may think that coating your hair with an occlusive oil provides enough hold, but it actually needs that extra shield to last all day. “While adding the oil gives the illusion of wet hair because of the glass-like shine, making sure there's enough hold with hairspray or gel is the key,” says Fitzsimons. That said, you can also add a touch of gel to the hairline to slick back baby hairs

With hairspray, just an allover spritz will do—a cloud of spray may result in crunchy locks. 

Advertisement

The takeaway.

The wet hair look appears fresh out of the shower, but it actually takes some skill to get just right. No fear: With Fitzsimons’ helpful guide, you can easily recreate the sleek, modern style at home.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

You're Probably Cutting Your Cuticles Wrong — How To Nip The Skin Like A Pro

Jamie Schneider
You're Probably Cutting Your Cuticles Wrong — How To Nip The Skin Like A Pro
Beauty

The Beauty Of Connection: Why People Love Bonding Over Beauty Tips

Alexandra Engler
The Beauty Of Connection: Why People Love Bonding Over Beauty Tips
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Integrative Health

The 3 Most Critical Times For Women's Brain Health, From A Neuroscientist

Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D.
The 3 Most Critical Times For Women's Brain Health, From A Neuroscientist
Spirituality

The Downright Magical Full Moon In Pisces Is Here—Are You Ready?

The AstroTwins
The Downright Magical Full Moon In Pisces Is Here—Are You Ready?
Integrative Health

This Is The Vitamin D Level We Should All Actually Be Striving For

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
This Is The Vitamin D Level We Should All Actually Be Striving For
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

This One-Pot Chili Is The Perfect Filling, Inflammation-Fighting Meal For Fall

Eliza Sullivan
This One-Pot Chili Is The Perfect Filling, Inflammation-Fighting Meal For Fall
Love

A Look Into Polyamorous Networks, Where Your Partner's Lovers Can Be Like Family

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
A Look Into Polyamorous Networks, Where Your Partner's Lovers Can Be Like Family
Integrative Health

7 Surprising Reasons You Wake Up Sleepy + A Supplement To Help*

Emma Loewe
7 Surprising Reasons You Wake Up Sleepy + A Supplement To Help*
Routines

Ditch Back Tightness With This 14-Minute Spine-Stretching Yoga Flow

Emily Chen
Ditch Back Tightness With This 14-Minute Spine-Stretching Yoga Flow
Integrative Health

How To "Reset" Your Internal Clock For Deeper, More Restorative Sleep

Emma Loewe
How To "Reset" Your Internal Clock For Deeper, More Restorative Sleep
Beauty

The Pros' All-Time Best Tips For Taking Care Of Your Coily Hair

Alexandra Engler
The Pros' All-Time Best Tips For Taking Care Of Your Coily Hair
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-get-the-wet-hair-look

Your article and new folder have been saved!