Hair care isn't an exact science: We all have unique qualities to our strands that influence the products, routines, and styling tips we utilize. Not to mention, it's pretty fluid: What we do to achieve a desired result or look will change almost daily! That's why hair is so fun to experiment with—you never know what new trend will end up being a home run for you. Or (gasp) a total disaster.

And New York City–based hairstylist Matt Newman has become something of TikTok's favorite guinea pig to test all those trends out. If you scroll through his social media channels, you'll see him play with claw clip hacks, detangling buns, and so much more.

Well, he's on the most recent episode of our podcast Clean Beauty School, where he shared all his best hair care routine tips, some product recommendations, and what viral trend he's been trying lately.