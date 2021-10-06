How to detangle your hair after it's been in a bun all day. 

Textured buns: They're easy, they're (supposedly) effortless, they help secure long hair away from the face. You know what's not easy or effortless? Detangling the strands after the fact. You know when you stash a pair of wired headphones into a bag, only to pull out a web of cords at the end of the day? That's how we feel after letting our hair down: Pile your lengths on top of your head, leave them alone for hours, and chances are you'll face some knots as you untie.

Detangling methods do vary depending on your hair type, but there is one tip that transcends all tresses: If you twist your hair in a bun all day long, simply running a brush through the strands is a recipe for disaster. Think broken hairs, a tender scalp, and some serious snags.

Rather, check out this TikTok tutorial from NYC-based hairstylist Matt Newman. Whether you're partial to a bunned style or your hair just tangles easily, here's a solid plan.