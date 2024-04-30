Advertisement
Fine Lines & Dull Skin Are No Match For This Overnight Body Serum
I didn’t start to develop my skin care routine until the end of my twenties, and I recently discovered it was still missing a huge element: body care. My lineup of toners, serums, moisturizers, and creams (and even my beloved red light masks) focused solely on my face.
Ergo, everything below my neck has been sorely neglected; and it’s beginning to show up with fine lines and duller-looking skin everywhere but my face.
I know skin care is a long game, but I’m playing catch-up—and I’m actually shocked by what a little extra TLC has done for my body skin. Specifically, this overnight Software Update Performance Retinol Serum; it only launched one week ago but I’m already seeing results.
What I love about the serum
The ingredients
After recently discovering the power of retinol-infused hand cream, I was super excited to find that the same brand, Soft Services, was launching this body serum.
Much like the hand cream (which now has a permanent spot on my night stand), the serum is made with clean, skin-preserving ingredients.
Per the serum’s name, its star ingredient is retinol—and a high concentration of it at that. The serum is made with 0.25% pure retinol, compared to most other body treatments I’ve seen with 0.1% retinol.
Just note: While the higher concentration may lead to faster, more gratifying results, it also means you’ll want to brush up on your retinol 101.
Briefly, retinol is a compound derived from vitamin A with science-backed benefits, such as promoting collagen production1, enhancing cell turnover, minimizing and preventing acne breakouts2, and evening out hyperpigmentation3.
As a dedicated retinol user for years on my face, I’ve seen these benefits firsthand (less visible fine lines and wrinkles; a more even tone; and brighter, plumper skin)—but it’s important to note that retinol can cause skin purging and increased photosensitivity4, which is why experts recommend starting slow, using retinol at night, and always protecting your skin with a moisturizer and SPF.
In this serum, Soft Services combines retinol with 5% niacinamide (to brighten, reduce redness, and soothe sensitive skin) and 3% glycerin to help the skin retain moisture and provide a dewy finish. Being new to retinol for the body, I love that these ingredients help counteract the drying effects it can have.
The packaging
I was immediately impressed by the serum’s sleek, minimalistic design. Hoarding skin care is a byproduct of my job, but this is one of the few bottles that I actually want to display.
Most importantly, the bottle and pump are entirely recyclable (as is the packaging it arrives in).
The serum is in an airtight bottle with an airless pump, which the brand says helps keep the product at peak freshness—a huge bonus, since I can already tell the $44 bottle will last me at least a few months.
How I tested the serum
Before testing the serum, I sought out a little advice from our beauty team about using retinol on the body.
Our beauty director advised me to use a serum formulated with a hydrating base (check), a clean formula (check). She also stressed the importance of not overdoing it, being mindful of sensitivity, and applying sunscreen (!!!!).
Our beauty editor echoed this and added a suggestion not to use body retinol on the neck, but instead to use face retinol since it’s more gentle, and the neck skin is thin.
Feeling empowered and excited to show my body the same TLC I’ve been giving my skin for years, I set out to test the serum. Over the past week I’ve applied it three times to my chest, arms, legs, butt, hips, and stomach.
Per the brand’s recommendation, I always apply the serum to clean, dry skin right before bed—and I make sure to top it off with my favorite moisturizer.
My results from the serum
TL;DR? This stuff works. Again, I’ve only been using it for one week—but I’ve already seen results. I love how thin and lightweight the formula is, too; my skin soaks it up quickly and it doesn’t leave a tight or greasy feeling.
I should note that the fact that I’m using retinol has made me way more diligent with body lotion, which could be contributing to the instant gratification—but I do believe this serum is at the crux of my skin’s improvement.
The skin on my stomach and legs specifically feel softer to the touch, and the skin on my whole body looks a little bit brighter and bouncier.
My experience using retinol on my face taught me that the best results come with time—so that, plus these quick improvements, is inspiring me to stay consistent with the Software Update serum.
The takeaway
Skin regeneration slows with age, but retinol can help speed things up—and I’m officially wowed by my early results from the Software Update Retinol Serum.
Test it for yourself to see what a little extra TLC can do for the skin on your body. Just note: Much like the brand’s cult-favorite Theraplush hand treatment, this serum is bound to sell out.
