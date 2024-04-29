I recently wrote about Irene Forte’s phytomelatonin serum, which boasts healthy aging benefits similar to retinol, sans side effects. Lo and behold: The brand’s new face oil features this same skin-firming ingredient in addition to pistachio (the main character).

To be completely honest, I’m not usually a face oil girl. I’ll use them in the dead of winter when my chapped skin is practically screaming for moisture, but otherwise they remain in the back of my beauty shelf. This formula, however, has fully convinced me of the power of a year-round layer. The silky oil feels downright luxurious as I massage it into my skin, and it leaves behind a supple glow that lasts well into the next day.

This one features refillable packaging, with a recyclable glass bottle and replaceable inner components; the box itself is also crafted from 100% recycled fibers and printed with vegetable-based inks. And like all Irene Forte products, you can participate in the brand's complimentary recycling program, in which used refill components are recycled into new plastic products. — Jamie Schneider, senior beauty editor