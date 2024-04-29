Advertisement
Talk Of The Team: 5 Launches That Honor The Earth & Well-Being
If we had to boil down our overall beauty philosophy (well, we actually did right here, but stay with me for the story) the biggest core component would be respect.
Respect for the skin as a living, dynamic organ. Respect for culture and traditions, as beauty can be a powerful tool for shaping one’s identity. Respect for our planet and the nature that surrounds us—a tenant particularly relevant this Earth Month.
I can think of no better theme for April’s Talk Of The Team and my last product launch roundup here at mindbodygreen. (Don’t worry; you’ll see me on the beauty circuit very soon!)
Earth Month may be drawing to a close, but conscious beauty brands maintain a commitment to sustainable ingredients, packaging, and sourcing for the long haul. After all, eco-friendly beauty has never been a “trend”; it’s a movement that’s only becoming more urgent, and this list represents some of the brands leading the charge.
Ahead, discover our favorite April launches that respect your skin, your hard-earned dollar, and the planet we all call home.
Talk Of The team: Respect
Irene Forte Pistachio Face Oil
Why we love it
- Contains phytomelatonin to firm & smooth skin
- Officially made me a year-round face oil user
- Beautiful, high-quality & sustainable packaging
Launch date:4/5
Price:$180
I recently wrote about Irene Forte’s phytomelatonin serum, which boasts healthy aging benefits similar to retinol, sans side effects. Lo and behold: The brand’s new face oil features this same skin-firming ingredient in addition to pistachio (the main character).
To be completely honest, I’m not usually a face oil girl. I’ll use them in the dead of winter when my chapped skin is practically screaming for moisture, but otherwise they remain in the back of my beauty shelf. This formula, however, has fully convinced me of the power of a year-round layer. The silky oil feels downright luxurious as I massage it into my skin, and it leaves behind a supple glow that lasts well into the next day.
This one features refillable packaging, with a recyclable glass bottle and replaceable inner components; the box itself is also crafted from 100% recycled fibers and printed with vegetable-based inks. And like all Irene Forte products, you can participate in the brand's complimentary recycling program, in which used refill components are recycled into new plastic products. — Jamie Schneider, senior beauty editor
Tata Harper Nourishing Hand Cream
Why we love it
- Subtle, grounding scent
- Formulated with upcycled ingredients
- Gorgeous petal pink color
Launch date:4/18
Price:$50
Hand creams should feel like little delights, and this rich number lifts my mood every time I apply. I’ve been keeping it on my nightstand for the past few weeks, and the fresh lavender, Roman chamomile, and lemon myrtle scent helps calm my mind before tucking into bed.
It’s developed, manufactured, and packaged right on Tata Harper’s Vermont-based farm, and it’s brimming with strawberry seed oil (upcycled from fruit juice and jam), oat ceramides, and wild pansy extract—a combo that’s rich enough to deeply moisturize my parched paws yet doesn’t leave behind a greasy residue. A bonus? All of the proceeds will be donated to Sky High Farm, a non-profit focused on battling food insecurity. — Schneider
Josie Maran Argan Moisture Plump Shampoo and Conditioner
Why we love it
- Bottles made from 30% post-consumer recycled plastic & recyclable
- Conditioner is deeply hydrating (feels more like a hair mask)
- Shampoo doesn’t make my strands feel straw-like—a feat!
Launch date:4/19
Price:$32/$36
Josie Maran underwent a major sustainability makeover just last month, in which the brand’s three most popular products now come in refills and are housed in 100% recyclable glass. Now, the argan oil-based brand is making its foray into hair care (after all, the liquid gold is one of the best natural oils you can use on your strands). Along with the hero ingredient, the shampoo and conditioner duo features vitamin C to protect hair from oxidative stress and keep it looking vibrant, plus a carbohydrate complex with moisture-binding properties to strengthen the scalp’s skin barrier. — Schneider
Neuraé Joie The Emulsion
Why we love it
- Three unique face creams depending on what you need: Joie for brightening/ uplifting, Sérénité for smoothing / stress, énergie for firming and lifting/ energizing
- Housed in sustainable packaging: Glass and wood jars that are refillable
Launch date:4/2
Price:$170
The iconic French skincare brand Sisley Paris launched a new brand earlier this month. When the brand explained it's ethos to me at a press event, I was impressed instantly: the brand, formulas, and science aligned perfectly with how we approach the brain-skin connection. It was clear they, too, respected the deeply entwined ways our mental and cognitive health impact the skin, and vice versa.
Neuraé is a brand rooted in the science of the symbiotic relationship between skin and brain health. So much research has come out lately detailing the intimate connection the two organs share, and those insights are the backbone of this brand. How? Well that's thanks to the propriety N|A3 technology, a combination of neruo ingredients, textures, and scents that are shown to influence both skin and mood.
Personally, I've been using Joie, a brightening emulsion with a lightweight texture and happy floral scent. -Alexandra Engler, beauty director
Lafco Nepal Timur Pepper
Why we love it
- Unique scent
- Gorgeous reusable glass jar
- A partnership that helps people & the planet
Launch date:3/11
Price:$75
Technically this launched in March, but it aligns so perfectly with our theme this month I just have to rave about it. This Source and Story collection from Lafco offers one of the most unique fragrance experiences I’ve encountered in a long while. Essentially, Lafco teamed up with fragrance supplier Mane to procure a selection of exceptional raw materials from Nepal, Madagascar, and Peru, linking small farming communities to the global fragrance market, thereby enabling them to benefit from their distinctive crops. Moreover, this partnership supports a local women’s education initiative and facilitates access to clean drinking water for villages.
The standout note in my favorite candle from this range is the citrusy, spicy Timur Pepper sourced from the mountains of Nepal. Lafco expertly blended this note with earthy patchouli undertones and tempered the citrus with traditional black pepper for a well-rounded aromatic journey.
Prior to meeting with the Lafco team to delve into this collection, I was informed that I would encounter scents entirely new to me—and they were spot on. This innovative partnership is an ideal way to wrap up our Earth Month lineup, paying tribute to both the botanicals and the people of Nepal, Madagascar, and Peru. - Hannah Frye, assistant beauty & health editor
