Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

I Swapped My Retinol For A Melatonin Serum — Here’s What Happened

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
April 08, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Jamie after using a melatonin serum
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg senior beauty editor
April 08, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

You simply can’t discuss skin longevity without name dropping retinol. In fact, many derms consider it the No. 1 skin care ingredient (honorable mentions to vitamin C and SPF, of course). It promotes collagen production, enhances cell turnover, improves sun-damaged skin, treats acne—I could go on. 

But if you’ve read the headline above, you know this article is not merely a love letter to retinol. Yes, I adore the vitamin A-derivative, but I’m also curious about the innovative, plant-based alternatives coming for its crown. Think: bakuchiol, reneseed, and, yep, melatonin. 

The latter is especially underrated, so I decided to use topical melatonin for a month instead of my regular OTC serum. Discover how the replacement measures up below. 

First, what does melatonin do for skin?

You may know melatonin as the famous sleepy-time hormone that signals to your brain it’s time to wind down—but are you aware it also has powerful antioxidant properties? 

As board-certified dermatologist Cynthia Bailey, M.D., founder of DrBaileySkinCare.com, once told mbg about the ingredient, it protects the skin in a series of events called the melatoninergic antioxidative system (MAS)1.

Meaning, not only does melatonin itself stave off free radicals in the skin, but it also forms two other free radical fighters when it breaks down, making it an even more potent and long-lasting antioxidant. Melatonin may even stimulate antioxidant enzymes at the gene level and enhance DNA repair—although, researchers are still trying to figure out the exact reason this happens. 

On the topical front, melatonin-infused creams have been shown to defend against skin aging2, thanks to the ingredient’s antioxidant and DNA-repairing capabilities. And according to Bailey, topical melatonin can penetrate deeply into the skin.

"[It] even penetrates3 into cellular nuclei (where DNA resides), mitochondria (the cells' power generator and regulator of many important cellular functions),” she says. “It also penetrates deeply into the dermis where collagen is lost, [which leads] to wrinkles.” 

Now, some topical formulas use synthetic, biotech-derived versions of the antioxidant to closely mimic the melatonin in your own body; but research shows4 melatonin sourced from plants (called phytomelatonin) can have similar effects. 

The serum I used, Irene Forte’s Phytomelatonin Rejuvenating Serum, contains phytomelatonin oil derived from alpine plants notably high in the antioxidant5 (oat, millefolium flower, and sage leaf extracts, to be exact) at a whopping 70%. The remaining 30% consists of vitamin E, another star antioxidant to protect skin and temper inflammation.  

Jamie using a melatonin serum
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg senior beauty editor

Wait: Does topical melatonin make you sleepy?

So melatonin does have the ability to absorb deeply into the cells to enhance DNA repair, which may make you wary of its impact on your sleep/wake cycle. Rest assured, topical melatonin (at least at commercial skin care concentrations) has not been found to have the same side effects as oral versions, like headaches or grogginess. According to a 2016 study, a topical melatonin cream of 12.5% was not associated with any sort of cognitive dysfunction. 

My experience & results 

Honestly, my skin and I were in a very good place before starting this experiment. I had a skin cycling routine down pat: One night of exfoliation (usually with a mandelic acid-infused solution), two nights of retinol, followed by two nights of recovery (i.e., simply nourishing, hydrating products). 

The schedule works wonders for my skin, and I generally subscribe to the philosophy, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, so I was a bit hesitant before subbing in the phytomelatonin formula. What if it doesn’t give me the same glowing results as my beloved vitamin A-derivative? But alas, in the name of beauty journalism, I set aside my fears and made the swap for the next four weeks.

Jamie after using melatonin serum
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg senior beauty editor

And, wow, am I sure glad I did! My skin has a noticeable glow, thanks to phytomelatonin’s impressive antioxidant power. The serum is oil-based (yet non-greasy—promise!), so it also has the ability to immediately lock in moisture post-cleanse. I noticed my skin looking so plump and bouncy in the morning, which tells me that the formula worked its magic all night long. 

Other people noticed something special, too: I recently had coffee with a friend who told me my skin is so smooth, it looks like I had Botox (I don’t). Nothing had changed in my routine except for the melatonin serum swap, for what it’s worth. 

And you really don’t need to glob on too much product—I simply warmed up a few drops in between my palms and pressed them into my skin a few times until well absorbed. A swipe of rich face cream, and that’s it! 

The verdict 

So would I recommend using phytomelatonin over retinol? The truth is I only have good things to say about both ingredients. If you have a retinol you adore, feel free to keep using it! But if you’ve never been able to tolerate the notoriously finicky ingredient, you’re in luck—phytomelatonin provides similar skin-supporting benefits with no common side effects

Personally, I will 100% continue to use the melatonin serum, but I’ll probably go back to retinol after a few more days. It’s one of the most well-documented ingredients for restoring and promoting collagen, and my skin tolerates it—I’d like to keep it on rotation for the time being! 

That said, phytomelatonin actually complements retinol quite well, Irene Forte (founder of the eponymous brand) tells me, so I don’t necessarily have to pick and choose. 

My skin cycling routine now proceeds as follows: one night of exfoliation, two nights of retinol, two nights with phytomelatonin, and one night of “recovery.” Technically, the melatonin does count as recovery, as it’s not promoting cell turnover or “wounding” the skin in the hopes of stimulating collagen production; still, I do like to have at least one night of the week to cut potent actives entirely and focus solely on hydration. 

And if for some reason my skin freaks out from a retinol I’m testing? I’ll for sure swap in a melatonin-infused number—that way, I can keep up with a healthy aging routine without worrying about compromising my skin barrier. Win-win. 

Shop melatonin-infused products

Irene Forte Phyotmelatonin Rejuvenating Serum

$ 290
Irene Forte Phyotmelatonin Rejuvenating Serum

Pacifica Wake Up Beautiful Retinoid Eye Cream

$ 18
Pacifica Wake Up Beautiful Retinoid Eye Cream

SpoiledChild V24+ Advanced Renewal Hair + Scalp Serum

$ 59
SpoiledChild V24+ Advanced Renewal Hair + Scalp Serum

ISDIN Melatonik 

$ 170
ISDIN Melatonik

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Viral Styling Tool Is Better Than A Salon Blowout & It's Finally Back In Stock
Beauty

This Viral Styling Tool Is Better Than A Salon Blowout & It's Finally Back In Stock

Carleigh Ferrante

This Gentle Scrub Is A Hero For Dry, Itchy Scalps & It's Only $10 Right Now
Beauty

This Gentle Scrub Is A Hero For Dry, Itchy Scalps & It's Only $10 Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is The Missing Link To Firmer, Younger Skin, Experts Say
Beauty

This Is The Missing Link To Firmer, Younger Skin, Experts Say

Alexandra Engler

New Research Says This Pre-Workout Habit Is Harming Your Skin
Beauty

New Research Says This Pre-Workout Habit Is Harming Your Skin

Hannah Frye

This Product Is Like An "Undo" Button For Skin Dullness
Beauty

This Product Is Like An "Undo" Button For Skin Dullness

Jamie Schneider

2,000+ Items Are Marked Down In This Rare Clean Beauty Sale — These Are Our Top Picks
Beauty

2,000+ Items Are Marked Down In This Rare Clean Beauty Sale — These Are Our Top Picks

Carleigh Ferrante

This Concealer Was Proven To Reduce Crow's Feet (Yes, You Read That Right)
Beauty

This Concealer Was Proven To Reduce Crow's Feet (Yes, You Read That Right)

Hannah Frye

How To Know If Your Hair Growth Products Have The Opposite Effect (Yikes!)
Beauty

How To Know If Your Hair Growth Products Have The Opposite Effect (Yikes!)

Jamie Schneider

These Are The 2 Collagen-Boosting Treatments That Actually Are Worth The Money
Beauty

These Are The 2 Collagen-Boosting Treatments That Actually Are Worth The Money

Alexandra Engler

This Viral Styling Tool Is Better Than A Salon Blowout & It's Finally Back In Stock
Beauty

This Viral Styling Tool Is Better Than A Salon Blowout & It's Finally Back In Stock

Carleigh Ferrante

This Gentle Scrub Is A Hero For Dry, Itchy Scalps & It's Only $10 Right Now
Beauty

This Gentle Scrub Is A Hero For Dry, Itchy Scalps & It's Only $10 Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is The Missing Link To Firmer, Younger Skin, Experts Say
Beauty

This Is The Missing Link To Firmer, Younger Skin, Experts Say

Alexandra Engler

New Research Says This Pre-Workout Habit Is Harming Your Skin
Beauty

New Research Says This Pre-Workout Habit Is Harming Your Skin

Hannah Frye

This Product Is Like An "Undo" Button For Skin Dullness
Beauty

This Product Is Like An "Undo" Button For Skin Dullness

Jamie Schneider

2,000+ Items Are Marked Down In This Rare Clean Beauty Sale — These Are Our Top Picks
Beauty

2,000+ Items Are Marked Down In This Rare Clean Beauty Sale — These Are Our Top Picks

Carleigh Ferrante

This Concealer Was Proven To Reduce Crow's Feet (Yes, You Read That Right)
Beauty

This Concealer Was Proven To Reduce Crow's Feet (Yes, You Read That Right)

Hannah Frye

How To Know If Your Hair Growth Products Have The Opposite Effect (Yikes!)
Beauty

How To Know If Your Hair Growth Products Have The Opposite Effect (Yikes!)

Jamie Schneider

These Are The 2 Collagen-Boosting Treatments That Actually Are Worth The Money
Beauty

These Are The 2 Collagen-Boosting Treatments That Actually Are Worth The Money

Alexandra Engler

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.