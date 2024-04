I Swapped My Retinol For A Melatonin Serum — Here’s What Happened

So melatonin does have the ability to absorb deeply into the cells to enhance DNA repair, which may make you wary of its impact on your sleep/wake cycle. Rest assured, topical melatonin (at least at commercial skin care concentrations) has not been found to have the same side effects as oral versions, like headaches or grogginess . According to a 2016 study, a topical melatonin cream of 12.5% was not associated with any sort of cognitive dysfunction.