Beauty

A Love Letter To Mandelic Acid: An Underrated Exfoliator & My Saving Grace

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
March 07, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Woman with short blonde hair, closed eyes and glowing skin in direct sunlight
Image by Fleur Kaan / Unsplash
March 07, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Back in 2022, esthetician Tiara Willis told me to keep an eye on mandelic acid. “It's really incredible, and it's pretty gentle as well,” she explained during her As Of Late interview. Watch this space, she said of her up-and-coming hero.

Fast forward to 2024, and mandelic acid has become the No. 1 ingredient in my beauty routine. To be clear, I’m not saying it’s brand new—but it is under-appreciated, especially up against mainstays like lactic and glycolic acids.

Trust, my complexion has never been smoother or brighter, and I 100% have this alpha-hydroxy acid to thank. Here’s why everyone should add it to their routine, ASAP. 

Mandelic acid: The highlights 

As I mentioned, mandelic acid is a proud member of the alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) family, which means its main gig is to exfoliate, brighten, and stimulate cell turnover. But AHAs are unique in that they hydrate as they exfoliate, which makes mandelic acid top notch for more sensitive complexions. 

Not to mention, mandelic acid has a large molecular weight—meaning, it doesn’t penetrate the skin’s outer layer as deeply, which makes it more tolerable for easily irritated skin types. In short: Mandelic acid is an A+ AHA for sensitive skin. 

Despite being one of the gentlest exfoliants in the bunch, mandelic acid boasts some pretty impressive benefits. You can read all about the beloved ingredient in our guide here, or take a look at some highlights below: 

It’s kind of like the Swiss army knife of skin care ingredients, able to target everything from acne to dark spots to fine lines to dullness and more. Yet it’s gentle enough not to aggravate sensitive skin—call me dramatic, but that’s downright magical. 

My glowing results 

I tend to follow a regular skin cycling routine: exfoliation one night, then retinol, two nights of solely hydration, and repeat. On exfoliation night, I usually opt for the latest acid-infused treatment to cross my desk, but recently, I’ve been reaching for mandelic acid formulas only (cleansers, treatments, serums), and my skin has never looked better. 

The stubborn dark spots on my jawline? Gone. The inflammation on my cheeks and nose? Disappeared. The breakouts clustered along my T-zone? I haven’t seen them in months. As someone who experiences hormonal acne timed around my cycle, this is major. 

Aside from all those measurable benefits, my skin just looks brighter. I’ve received multiple compliments on my makeup-free complexion. I’ve truly never been told, You’re glowing! so often. Suffice it to say my skin and I are in a very happy place right now, and I suspect it’s because of mandelic acid’s gentle yet effective power. 

Ready to give it a try?

Of course, I’d recommend investing in a creamy moisturizer to slather on after the fact (even with a gentle ingredient, exfoliating without replenishing hydration is a recipe for a damaged skin barrier). Feel free to shop some of my favorite solutions below—you won’t find me with anything else.

Paula's Choice 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant

$ 37
Paula's Choice 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant

Sofie Pavitt Face Mandelic Clearing Serum

$ 54
Sofie Pavitt Face Mandelic Clearing Serum

Hyper Skin Gentle Brightening Gel Cleanser with Mandelic Acid

$ 28
Hyper Skin Gentle Brightening Gel Cleanser with Mandelic Acid

The INKEY List Mandelic Acid Treatment

$ 13
The INKEY List Mandelic Acid Treatment

More On This Topic

This Is Where You Need To Travel Next, Based On Your Aura
Travel

This Is Where You Need To Travel Next, Based On Your Aura

Alexandra Engler

4 Tips From Celebrity Brow Experts That Help Me Master My Arches At Home
Beauty

4 Tips From Celebrity Brow Experts That Help Me Master My Arches At Home

Hannah Frye

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: Overlooking This Vitamin Is A Recipe For Sagging Skin
Beauty

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: Overlooking This Vitamin Is A Recipe For Sagging Skin

Jamie Schneider

3 Ways Your Smile Ages & What To Do About It, From A Celebrity Dentist
Beauty

3 Ways Your Smile Ages & What To Do About It, From A Celebrity Dentist

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Major Cause Of Crepey Skin — Here's What To Do About It
Beauty

This Is The Major Cause Of Crepey Skin — Here's What To Do About It

Hannah Frye

3 Foods That Reduce Wrinkles & Dark Spots, According To Research
Beauty

3 Foods That Reduce Wrinkles & Dark Spots, According To Research

Alexandra Engler

This Skin Care Ingredient Has A Surprising Extra Benefit For Those 50+
Beauty

This Skin Care Ingredient Has A Surprising Extra Benefit For Those 50+

Hannah Frye

If You Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype, This Will Make You Reconsider
Beauty

If You Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype, This Will Make You Reconsider

Hannah Frye

The Best (& Easiest) Way To Smooth Fine Lines & Crepey Hands
Beauty

The Best (& Easiest) Way To Smooth Fine Lines & Crepey Hands

Alexandra Engler

