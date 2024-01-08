Advertisement
A Love Letter To Mandelic Acid: An Underrated Exfoliator & My Saving Grace
Back in 2022, esthetician Tiara Willis told me to keep an eye on mandelic acid. “It's really incredible, and it's pretty gentle as well,” she explained during her As Of Late interview. Watch this space, she said of her up-and-coming hero.
Fast forward to 2024, and mandelic acid has become the No. 1 ingredient in my beauty routine. To be clear, I’m not saying it’s brand new—but it is under-appreciated, especially up against mainstays like lactic and glycolic acids.
Trust, my complexion has never been smoother or brighter, and I 100% have this alpha-hydroxy acid to thank. Here’s why everyone should add it to their routine, ASAP.
Mandelic acid: The highlights
As I mentioned, mandelic acid is a proud member of the alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) family, which means its main gig is to exfoliate, brighten, and stimulate cell turnover. But AHAs are unique in that they hydrate as they exfoliate, which makes mandelic acid top notch for more sensitive complexions.
Not to mention, mandelic acid has a large molecular weight—meaning, it doesn’t penetrate the skin’s outer layer as deeply, which makes it more tolerable for easily irritated skin types. In short: Mandelic acid is an A+ AHA for sensitive skin.
Despite being one of the gentlest exfoliants in the bunch, mandelic acid boasts some pretty impressive benefits. You can read all about the beloved ingredient in our guide here, or take a look at some highlights below:
- Softens fine lines: One 2013 study found that chemical peels containing mandelic acid were able to help stimulate collagen production and reduce signs of aging1.
- Fades dark spots: A skin care regimen containing mandelic acid and vitamin C was associated with a 73% improvement in the appearance of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and melasma1.
- Unclogs pores: "Mandelic acid has a unique affinity for oil compared to other AHAs," says board-certified dermatologist Cynthia Bailey, M.D., founder of Dr. Bailey Skin Care. "It can penetrate deeper into oily pores and has even been shown to reduce [excess] sebum production and oily shine2."
It’s kind of like the Swiss army knife of skin care ingredients, able to target everything from acne to dark spots to fine lines to dullness and more. Yet it’s gentle enough not to aggravate sensitive skin—call me dramatic, but that’s downright magical.
My glowing results
I tend to follow a regular skin cycling routine: exfoliation one night, then retinol, two nights of solely hydration, and repeat. On exfoliation night, I usually opt for the latest acid-infused treatment to cross my desk, but recently, I’ve been reaching for mandelic acid formulas only (cleansers, treatments, serums), and my skin has never looked better.
The stubborn dark spots on my jawline? Gone. The inflammation on my cheeks and nose? Disappeared. The breakouts clustered along my T-zone? I haven’t seen them in months. As someone who experiences hormonal acne timed around my cycle, this is major.
Aside from all those measurable benefits, my skin just looks brighter. I’ve received multiple compliments on my makeup-free complexion. I’ve truly never been told, You’re glowing! so often. Suffice it to say my skin and I are in a very happy place right now, and I suspect it’s because of mandelic acid’s gentle yet effective power.
Ready to give it a try?
Of course, I’d recommend investing in a creamy moisturizer to slather on after the fact (even with a gentle ingredient, exfoliating without replenishing hydration is a recipe for a damaged skin barrier). Feel free to shop some of my favorite solutions below—you won’t find me with anything else.
