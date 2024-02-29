This Moisturizer Was Clinically Proven To Lift Crepey Neck & Facial Skin

Advertisement
A little over a month ago, I sat down to have breakfast with a host of beauty editors and one of the founders of iNN Beauty Project, Jen Shane, to celebrate the launch of what would soon become one of my favorite moisturizers to date, the Extreme Cream.
Shane shared with us with a passionate demeanor her desire for a moisturizer that did more than hydrate the skin but without the less desirable side effects of itch, irritation, and burning that her fellow co-founder Alisa Metzger often feels with firming topical products, thanks to her rosacea diagnosis.
With a retinol alternative that’s fairly new to the commercial beauty space, a dedicated team of chemists, and a clinical trial to prove its efficacy, the Extreme Cream is set to be a hit, especially for those with age-related skin concerns.
What makes iNN Beauty Extreme Cream a great firming moisturizer
As I sat at that breakfast table, Shane walked us through the photograph results from their clinical trial. I heard whispers around me saying, “Oh wow” and “That’s actually crazy, look at their necks.”
I was equally as impressed. As you can see in the progression photos, there’s more than visible improvement—from lifted once-crepey neck skin to smoothed crow’s feet to faded smile lines to a reflective, healthy-looking finish, the before and after complexions look years apart.
At this point, I had to try the product myself. Sure, I’m not the ideal candidate to speak to the impacts of the cream on firming your neck or the reduction of deep-set wrinkles—I’m still in my mid-twenties. But both my smile lines and forehead wrinkles have started to become more noticeable.
I added Extreme Cream to my routine that very night (and the following morning). Upon the first application, I was pleasantly surprised by how great the moisturizer felt on my skin. In the dry air of New York City winter, it felt like a warm hug.
Two weeks later, and I can't stop raving about the power of this rose gold bottle. I noticed significant lifting, plumping, and smoothing—joined by a distinct glow shining through winter cloudy days.
The most noticeable difference was in my smile lines, which I’ve previously had trouble keeping lifted. In the past, these lines may momentarily fade from laser facials or consistent use of microcurrent tools, but the effects of these time-consuming treatments don’t last long (and that's if I keep up with them). Instead I just apply the Extreme Cream twice per a day, and I can keep the same fine lines at bay.
What's more, the formula lacks the worst features of traditional firming moisturizers: a thin and tight film-like residue, excessive fragrance, or a sensitizing effect. Instead it’s smooth and creamy, with a smoothing effect that layers well under makeup.
Plus, the refillable function is easier than other eco-efforts I’ve tested; it quite literally takes 10 seconds or less. Shout out iNN Beauty for making sustainable beauty user-friendly (which is not true of every refillable product).
What’s inside
Inside the pink tube, you’ll find ingredients that are equal parts nourishing and rejuvenating. Here are the highlights:
- Benthi: Reneseed, a peptide engineered by Lipotrue, a biotechnology company, source from the benthi plant. “The peptide is a biomimetic Transforming Growth Factor Beta-2, which helps to stimulate the production of collagen, elastin, and epidermal lipids,” says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. of the gentle retinol alternative. “Their clinical studies have shown improvement in skin radiance as well as a decrease in wrinkle count, volume and depth,” she adds. That explains the shocking before and after photos!
- Ceramides: Ceramides deeply hydrate your skin, decrease irritation, enhance wound healing, and contribute to a dewy complexion, all while strengthening your moisture barrier.
- Peptides: Peptides have a plethora of benefits from supporting collagen production to improving skin texture to calming irritation, and so on (dive deeper into peptide benefits here).
I just switched out my first go-around with this moisturizer and I’m ready to keep it on my top shelf, joining the many 5-star review fans already obsessed with the rose gold winner.
The takeaway
After testing the iNN Beauty Extreme Cream for over a month, I’m here to report that the lifting claims are not all hype. With a formula rich in ceramides, peptides, and a unique retinol alternative, this refill-friendly moisturizer is a worthwhile pick for those with aging skin concerns, whether that’s easing freshly formed fine lines or lifting deeper set wrinkles. Aging skin needs lasting moisture and targeted ingredients, and this product checks all the boxes.
