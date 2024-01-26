Advertisement
A Guide To IPL Facials: Cost, Results, & Who It's Best For
I've had a longtime fear of laser facial treatments because the pain and healing time seemed more daunting than it was worth. However, a few months ago I began to dive deep into the research-backed benefits of IPL photo facial treatments and the shocking before and after photos, displaying overhauled complexions free from my main skin concern: Dark spots.
After some deliberation, I decided to go for it—in the name of beauty journalism, of course. I’m happy to report back that I'm quite impressed by the results following my first IPL photo facial.
But I won’t leave you hanging. To come, a full guide to IPL facials from benefits to aftercare and more. Plus, a peek at my own before and after photos that have me raving about this treatment.
What is an IPL treatment?
“IPL or Intense Pulsed Light treatments are commonly used to address skin issues like acne scars, hyperpigmentation, freckles, spider veins, birthmarks, and rosacea,” explains board-certified dermatologist and founder of Bergen Dermatology Naana Boakye MD, MPH, FAAD.
While commonly referred to as "laser" treatments in the beauty discourse, IPL isn’t actually in the same category. “ Lasers use a single wavelength of light, whereas IPL uses a broader spectrum of light with multiple wavelengths,” explains board-certified dermatologist Lauren Penzi, M.D.
But, they do have some similar benefits as lasers and the experience isn't all that different, either, though some lasers are certainly more painful than IPL.
|Quick facts
|Summary
|Benefits
|Treats hyperpigmentation/Smoothes texture/Eases fine lines
|Cost
|$300-$600
|Sessions recomended
|1-3
|Cadence
|As needed
|Healing time
|3-7 days
6 benefits of IPL treatments
IPL comes with a long list of benefits, which is why it’s so widely used for skin concerns of all kinds. Below, a deeper look at those perks.
Brightens dark spots
If there’s one benefit of IPL that reigns supreme, it’s this one: Dark spots—including freckles, melasma, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.
“IPL is great for dark spots and sunspots because it selectively targets pigmented cells and breaks them down, resulting in reduced pigmentation and more even skin tone,” Penzi says.
However, because of this pigment-targeting technology, IPL isn’t suitable for all skin tones. “The excess pigment found in melanated skin could cause unaffected regions to absorb the light, leading to potential burns and further scarring,” Boakye adds. More on this in a bit.
Fades spider veins
Spider veins, also known as broken capillaries, are another common skin concern that can be remedied through IPL. See, the light from IPL can also target hemoglobin or the pigment that makes red blood cells red. The hemoglobin absorbs the light energy that IPL gives off.
“As a result, the absorbed light is converted into heat, causing coagulation and closure of the targeted blood vessels,” Penzi says. Over time, she adds, the body can eliminate the closed vessels and thus improve the appearance of spider veins long-term, too.
Evens skin tone
As Boakye mentioned earlier, IPL is commonly used to treat rosacea. Just as the light targets the hemoglobin in spider veins, it helps to target uneven flushing from rosacea and may even help to smooth the bumps that often accompany a blotchy complexion.
Not every person with rosacea is a perfect candidate for IPL, but it’s a treatment worth considering if topical skin care products haven’t been of service in your journey to even-toned skin.
May treat some skin texture & acne
“Although not a first-line choice for acne, IPL has shown to be anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory, both of which help acne,” Penzi notes.
She adds that IPL helps to reduce the activity of the sebaceous glands, which are responsible for the increased oil production that often leads to breakouts.
Now let's be clear: Acne is an incredibly complex skin condition with many factors at play from genetics to hormones to lifestyle and beyond, all of which IPL won’t help. Further, other lasers like the Clear and Brilliant are often better fit for chronic or cystic acne.
Can fade scarring
Depending on what kind of scar you’re dealing with, IPL could be of service.
“IPL helps stimulate collagen that may help the appearance of scars, and also helps to remove redness from the skin, which would be helpful for red or pink scars,” Penzi explains.
However, the scars that are lighter than your own skin tone probably aren’t going to be improved through IPL.
May ease fine lines
Speaking of collagen production, let’s discuss IPL for fine lines. Similar to acne, IPL isn’t the first candidate for fine line reduction, but it can help support the smoothing of light wrinkles because of its elasticity and collagen-supporting function.
Here, more ways to support collagen production if you're curious.
What to expect
Now that you know why IPL is such a popular non-invasive treatment, let’s dive into the lived experience.
My IPL facial took place at the Ever/Body in Williamsburg, Brooklyn—a cosmetic dermatology spa with locations across the United States. Below, the breakdown.
Before
In general, I’m not opposed to my freckles. I’ve had some of them since I can remember and I do believe they are part of what makes me me. Still, some of my recent dark spots from a summer spent in the sun (and no regrets about that, I might add) didn't fade as well as they used to.
During a normal year, my spots would come and go with the seasons. This year, they all came and none went. So, IPL was a fit option for me.
Ahead of my treatment, I stopped using retinol, exfoliants, and vitamin C for about two weeks. I arrived at the appointment with a clean, moisturized face with a nice layer of SPF—and that’s it. Per Boakye’s advice, I also avoided taking any Aspirin, herbal supplements, or anti-inflammatory drugs right before my treatment.
During
After a conversation with my nurse practitioner where we discussed my current routine and concerns, I was ready for the treatment chair. Ever/Body feels more like a spa and less like a dermatology office (which I love) so I was soothed by Nora Jones playing over the speakers instantly.
My expert first asked me if there were any freckles I wanted to save before I could mention it myself as I’d planned. I decided to salvage the freckle above my lip and one on my forehead and chin. These held a certain level of sentiment to me, so I kept them around. Looking back, I'm glad I did.
Next, my expert applied some sticky eye covers to account for the bright light that IPL delivers. She gently cleansed my skin of the moisturizer and SPF with a wet pad. After that, she applied a cooling gel to my skin which is often used to ease discomfort—not every place uses a gel, but some do.
She tested the laser on my neck so I could get a feel for the sensation before starting on my face. The laser feels like a rubber band snapping on your skin—it’s not comfortable, but not super painful, either. I’ve tried laser hair removal, and I found it less painful than that.
In fact, I’d say IPL is less painful than many other facials I’ve had before with microinfusions or extractions.
Still, I was incredibly shocked by how bright the light was, even with my eyes closed and covered. It was a unique optical experience similar to closing your eyes after staring at a bright light, but painless for my eyes nevertheless.
It took about five minutes to complete my entire face, which was a relief.
Shop my aftercare routine
Paula's Choice
Hyaluronic Acid Booster
Colorescience
Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Face Shield Flex SPF 50
Pai
The Light Fantastic
Sofie Pavitt Face
Nice Ice
After
After the stickies were removed from my eyes, the nurse practitioner applied a layer of cooling gel to my skin, followed by the EltaMD UV Clear Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 (a product I’ve used and loved many times before).
Just as she’d warned me, my skin felt slightly tingly right after. My complexion was flushed, as expected, and my dark spots were slightly pronounced.
Once I got home (say, half an hour later) my skin felt mildly sunburned, which is normal. This didn’t last more than a few hours, and it wasn’t too uncomfortable.
That night and for the following week, I used only barrier-repair products and sunscreen, cutting actives out of the rotation until my skin healed.
Results
The very next day my freckles looked darker than before—a pattern that continued until about one week in. After that, the dark spots began to flake off and fade dramatically.
I was met with a smoother, more even-toned surface the week following as well.
If I had to pinpoint the “peak” results, I’d go with about a week and a half. At that point, all of the dark spots had either flaked off completely or faded to become barely noticeable.
As you can tell by the images above, the difference from just one IPL treatment was significant and much more dramatic than I’d anticipated.
The nurse practitioner at Ever/Body had hinted at the likelihood of this significant transformation given my skin type, but reminded me that everyone’s skin is different. While some folks like myself see a big difference after one treatment, others will need three or four to achieve the best results.
Who it’s best for & who shouldn’t get it
While IPL is generally safe, it’s not for everyone. Here’s who should avoid it:
- Those with a recent sunburn
- Anyone on Accutane
- People susceptible to keloid scarring with open skin trauma (like a sunburn)
- Pregnant women
- Anyone taking blood thinning medication
- Those with darker skin should approach IPL with caution
Other options
IPL can be expensive (ranging from $300-$600 for a single session). Given the steep price tag, you should know that there are plenty of other options to treat dark spots, both in the office and at home. Here, a lengthy list of remedies to consider.
For those with darker skin tones, Boakye recommends looking into chemical peels and professional laser treatments, specifically the NDYAG wavelength, for removing dark spots on melanin-rich skin.
As with any treatment, it's best to consult your dermatologist before investing. This way, you'll know if IPL is suited to your concerns or if your money is better spent on a different avenue.
FAQ
What does an IPL facial do?
IPL facials use a broad spectrum of light with multiple wavelengths to target melanin in the skin. In turn, this treatment helps to lighten dark spots and melasma. IPL also treats rosacea, some forms of acne, spider veins, some scars, and may ease the appearance of fine lines.
Is IPL on face worth it?
Whether or not IPL is worth the price depends on your skin type, tone, and concerns. It’s best for those seeking treatment of dark spots, melasma, spider veins, rosacea, and some types of scars. If your concern is acne or wrinkles, or you have a darker skin tone, opt for another treatment instead.
Do you see results after 1 IPL treatment?
Many people will see some results after a single IPL treatment, but most people will need more than one to reap the peak benefits. If you have fair skin and your dark spots or spider veins are relatively light, you’ll likely see more significant results.
The takeaway
IPL photo facials can help alleviate dark spots and melasma as well as smooth texture, boost collagen production, and fade spider veins. However, these treatments aren't safe for every skin tone or skin concern, so ask your dermatologist before booking your appointment. If you're seeking dark spot remedies in the meantime, consider these topical correctors.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel