Advertisement
I Hoard These 2 Products For Days When I Need To Look & Feel Awake
Under-eye circles and wrinkles are an inevitable part of aging—but the right products can seriously reduce their significance. Of course, we've learned from experience that not all under-eye treatments are created equal.
Our team has tried the gamut, and no treatment has brightened our eyes as much as these two heroes from Three Ships Beauty.
Adequately named the Bright Eye Besties Bundle, this discounted set includes the brand’s viral Brighter Days Red Algae + Avocado Biodegradable Eye Masks and its newly launched First Light Eye Cream.
You save $13 by purchasing the two together; and trust us when we say you will want both.
What’s great about the eye masks
For starters, these biodegradable hydrogel patches come drenched in hydrating serum—but it’s what’s inside the serum that counts.
- Glycerin and red algae extract: These beloved humectants draw water to the surface of that delicate under-eye skin and plump it up with hydration.
- Allantoin: This skin-soothing plant extract protects the skin, promotes cell turnover, and alleviates inflammation.
- Upcycled avocado extract: Delivers conditioning fatty acids to further soften and soothe your under-eyes.
Our senior beauty editor was floored by how bright her eyes looked after using these masks, so much so that I immediately ordered some for myself.
This powerhouse of natural, plant-based ingredients instantly brightens, hydrates, and de-puffs your under-eyes—and the masks themselves have a cooling effect that further enhances the soothing sensation.
What’s great about the eye cream
While the eye patches instantly hydrate and de-puff, the First Light Eye Cream reduces dark circles with powerhouse ingredients that brighten your whole complexion and enhances your skin’s longevity.
- Caffeine extract: Rich in antioxidants like polyphenols and tocopherols, this decreases puffiness, strengthens the skin barrier, and supports hydration.
- Acerola cherry: This naturally derived extract contains 50 to 100 times more vitamin C than oranges, and works to brighten the skin, protect it from external stressors, and boost collagen production1.
- Squalane: Supports and replenishes the skin’s native lipid barrier, preventing dryness and protecting against external irritants.
I first tried this eye cream six weeks ago and now it’s my hero product. I use it day and night to decrease puffiness and wake up my entire face.
The best part? With consistent use, the fine lines around my eyes have started to visibly fade—and the brand’s site is brimming with reviews from women who say the same.
The takeaway
Combine these two under-eye heroes together and you’ve got a superhero duo for tired, aging skin. We may have been drawn in by the instant results, but it’s the skin longevity perks that keep us coming back. Do your current and future self a favor and grab this Bright Eye Besties Bundle for 20% off before an inevitable sellout.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel