Beauty

I Hoard These 2 Products For Days When I Need To Look & Feel Awake

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
April 27, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
three ships brightening bundle
Image by mbg creative
April 27, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Under-eye circles and wrinkles are an inevitable part of aging—but the right products can seriously reduce their significance. Of course, we've learned from experience that not all under-eye treatments are created equal. 

Our team has tried the gamut, and no treatment has brightened our eyes as much as these two heroes from Three Ships Beauty.

Adequately named the Bright Eye Besties Bundle, this discounted set includes the brand’s viral Brighter Days Red Algae + Avocado Biodegradable Eye Masks and its newly launched First Light Eye Cream. 

You save $13 by purchasing the two together; and trust us when we say you will want both.

Three Ships Beauty

Bright Eye Besties Bundle

$51 (was $64)
three ships bright eye besties bundle

What’s great about the eye masks

For starters, these biodegradable hydrogel patches come drenched in hydrating serum—but it’s what’s inside the serum that counts.

  • Glycerin and red algae extract: These beloved humectants draw water to the surface of that delicate under-eye skin and plump it up with hydration.
  • Allantoin: This skin-soothing plant extract protects the skin, promotes cell turnover, and alleviates inflammation.
  • Upcycled avocado extract: Delivers conditioning fatty acids to further soften and soothe your under-eyes.

Our senior beauty editor was floored by how bright her eyes looked after using these masks, so much so that I immediately ordered some for myself. 

This powerhouse of natural, plant-based ingredients instantly brightens, hydrates, and de-puffs your under-eyes—and the masks themselves have a cooling effect that further enhances the soothing sensation.

Three Ships Beauty Brighter Days Red Algae + Avocado Biodegradable Eye Masks for best under-eye patches
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg beauty editor

What’s great about the eye cream

While the eye patches instantly hydrate and de-puff, the First Light Eye Cream reduces dark circles with powerhouse ingredients that brighten your whole complexion and enhances your skin’s longevity.

  • Caffeine extract: Rich in antioxidants like polyphenols and tocopherols, this decreases puffiness, strengthens the skin barrier, and supports hydration.
  • Acerola cherry: This naturally derived extract contains 50 to 100 times more vitamin C than oranges, and works to brighten the skin, protect it from external stressors, and boost collagen production1.
  • Squalane: Supports and replenishes the skin’s native lipid barrier, preventing dryness and protecting against external irritants.

I first tried this eye cream six weeks ago and now it’s my hero product. I use it day and night to decrease puffiness and wake up my entire face.

The best part? With consistent use, the fine lines around my eyes have started to visibly fade—and the brand’s site is brimming with reviews from women who say the same.

three ships beauty first light eye cream

The takeaway

Combine these two under-eye heroes together and you’ve got a superhero duo for tired, aging skin. We may have been drawn in by the instant results, but it’s the skin longevity perks that keep us coming back. Do your current and future self a favor and grab this Bright Eye Besties Bundle for 20% off before an inevitable sellout.

Three Ships Beauty

Bright Eye Besties Bundle

$51 (was $64)
three ships bright eye besties bundle

More On This Topic

The Only Dry Shampoo That Revives My Hair After A 10-Mile Run (& Doesn’t Add A Gritty Texture)
Beauty

The Only Dry Shampoo That Revives My Hair After A 10-Mile Run (& Doesn’t Add A Gritty Texture)

Carleigh Ferrante

If You're Struggling With Dull, Lackluster Skin, This Is the Routine You Need
Beauty

If You're Struggling With Dull, Lackluster Skin, This Is the Routine You Need

Alexandra Engler

Gua Sha Experts On How To Lift & Depuff Your Eyes In No Time
Beauty

Gua Sha Experts On How To Lift & Depuff Your Eyes In No Time

Alexandra Engler

This Lotion Will Get Your Skin Smooth & Silky In No Time — Reviewers Agree
Beauty

This Lotion Will Get Your Skin Smooth & Silky In No Time — Reviewers Agree

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Shopping Editor Who Waits All Year For This Device To Go On Sale — Here's Why
Beauty

I'm A Shopping Editor Who Waits All Year For This Device To Go On Sale — Here's Why

Carleigh Ferrante

Retinol Alternatives: Worth The Hype Or Just Fancy Marketing?
Beauty

Retinol Alternatives: Worth The Hype Or Just Fancy Marketing?

Hannah Frye

How Alex Morgan Stays On Top Of Her Game Through Protein, Sleep & Recovery
Wellness Trends

How Alex Morgan Stays On Top Of Her Game Through Protein, Sleep & Recovery

Alexandra Engler

History-Making Gymnast Gabby Douglas' Best Advice For Young Women In Sports
Wellness Trends

History-Making Gymnast Gabby Douglas' Best Advice For Young Women In Sports

Alexandra Engler

Don't Miss This Rare Sale On My Favorite Product For Supple Skin & Healthier Hair
Beauty

Don't Miss This Rare Sale On My Favorite Product For Supple Skin & Healthier Hair

Carleigh Ferrante

