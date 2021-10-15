Uh Oh, Are Claw Clips Bad For Your Hair? Not If You Style Them Like This
Claw clips have made more than a comeback—they’ve crushed their utilitarian reputation and all but taken over the hair accessories department, with more and more people ditching their trusty elastic for an effortless, romantic twist. But enough about trends. Let’s chat about hair health: Are claw clips really a better option for your strands? And what are the best (read: chic) styles to keep the hair snug without causing breakage?
It only makes sense to consult NYC-based hairstylist Matt Newman, who has a reservoir of claw clip hacks on his thriving TikTok @mattloveshair. Below, he dishes on the beloved hair accessory.
Are claw clips gentler than hair ties?
Well, yes and no. Claw clips can hold up a bunch of hair without causing too much friction, which can’t be said for some traditional rubber ties.
cellular beauty+
Beauty from the inside out*
But “Sadly, no highly manipulative style is ‘gentle’ on hair, and especially not when worn repeatedly,” Newman tells mbg. (That’s why experts recommend switching up your style, so you’re not repeating damage on the same spot every day.) “Whether it’s a messy bun secured using a hair tie or a French twist with a claw clip, when we pull our hair back, we create pressure on the hairline and traction on the length.”
Put it this way: A loose braid secured with a rubber elastic can technically be “gentler” on the hair than a too-tight twist with a claw clip. When it comes to minimizing breakage, it’s important to weigh gentle hair maintenance above the accessories themselves.
How to style claw clips to avoid breakage.
This all begs the question: How do you keep the hair snug without causing breakage? It’s a delicate dance, but Newman relies on a few tricks.
1. Keep the ends free.
“Try to keep the ends free, since they are most likely the weakest part of the strand,” he says. It’s practical advice, too: You want to secure your clip closer to the base of the wrap, where more volume of hair lies. Otherwise, your style may unravel.
2. Skip the tight twist.
Twisting the hair before you clip does offer a more secure ‘do, but to avoid shedding, you don’t want your lengths wound too tight. Good news: You have plenty of styling options, even if you find most claw clips cannot hold all of your hair.
For instance, try this snug style Newman demonstrates on TikTok: Gather your hair into a low ponytail, then position the claw clip underneath. Wrap your hair around the clip, then under it, then secure. The result is tight enough to keep any hairs from slipping out but not to the point where it tugs on your scalp.
3. Test different shapes and sizes.
“Take notice of the variety of shapes of claw clips,” says Newman. “In general there’s about three or four different ‘types’ that I’ve seen, and I know one type has the best grip for my head of hair.”
We’d wager his personal go-to is this Extra Large Jaw Clip from scunci, as he raves about it in another TikTok video: Because of its jumbo size, it’s perfect for waves and curls, Newman says. The clip has less teeth but they’re longer, which means it can secure thick locks without separating the curl pattern.
4. Don’t clip wet hair.
Your strands are very elastic when they're wet, and stretching them further can cause those damp tresses to snap and break with the added tension. Newman would agree: “Using a claw clip on wet hair puts possible stress and tension on vulnerable hair,” he says. Not to mention, air-drying your hair in an updo traps moisture into your scalp and causes it to produce a bit of bacteria—which can lead to itch. It likely won't happen after a single air-dry, but try not to make it a habit if you can help it.
The takeaway.
Claw clips may cause less friction on the strands than elastics, but that doesn’t mean you’re totally off the hook when it comes to breakage. As with any hairstyle, keeping it loosely tied can help you avoid shedding, and you can find a handful of products tailored to your hair specific type. There are also tons of styling hacks you can try—with a quick search on TikTok, you’ll find a humble community of 158 million looking for the same.
cellular beauty+
Beauty from the inside out*
cellular beauty+
Beauty from the inside out*