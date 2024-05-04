Advertisement
Jackfir Shave Cream Review: A Fluffy Lather Without Sketchy Ingredients
If you've spent decades begging your dad to wear daily sunscreen like me, then you know that men tend to get a bad rep when it comes to skin care.
You're more likely to find a 2-in-1 shampoo on their countertop posing as a face wash than to find actual face wash—but it's time for a change.
Skin care an essential step to skin longevity for everyone, regardless of gender. Equally important? Finding quality products made without questionable ingredients. Enter: Jackfir.
The sustainable skin care brand offers EWG Verified products formulated with certified organic ingredients.
To make things simple, every offering is tied to specific skin care concerns, such as dry skin, dark spots, or fine lines and wrinkles.
And while I have plenty of praise for the brand's entire ethos, the Jackfir Classic Shave Cream is the perfect intro to the brand.
The vegan shaving cream lets you get the closest shave possible, without triggering redness and inflammation.
What's in Jackfir Shave Cream?
Let's face it: Sometimes it's impossible to really understand what's actually in your skin care products. Jackfir keeps it simple.
Unlike traditional shaving creams—which often include chemicals or use aerosol to get a fluffy lather—this simple formula prioritizes ingredients you can trust:
- Organic aloe: Moisturizes and brightens skin
- Panthenol (vitamin B5): Conditions skin
- Bisabolo (extracted from chamomile): Helps calm inflammation
- Organic cucumber extract: To reduce irritation from shaving
We're also huge fans of Jackfir's transparent ingredient lists. Along with a full formula breakdown, there's an onsite pop-up that delivers a deep dive into every ingredient, from stearic acid to glyceryl caprylate.
Important Certifications: EWG Verified, certified vegan, gluten-free, GMO-free, certified cruelty free, certified to NSF/ANSI 305 Standards by QAI (has up to 70% organic ingredients)
Shopper Insight
What's not in Jackfir Shaving Cream?
We spend a lot of time talking about the best skin care ingredients on mindbodygreen (especially for aging skin). But it's also important to keep track of what a product doesn't contain.
Jackfir's Classic Shave Cream is made without ammonium lauryl sulfate, oxybenzone, parabens, phthalates, SLS, synthetic fragrance, triclosan, formaldehyde, and more.
Our tester was so impressed by the "free of list", he took a photo of the box to share his findings.
Our testers experience with Jackfir
We tapped our business development associate Sam Burkholder to try out this shaving cream. The 22-year-old has a pretty impressive beard—and we rarely seem him without some stubble.
Burkholder set aside time to use his free sample and had extremely positive feedback from his shaving experience:
- A perfect lather: Burkholder claims the cream offered just the right amount of lather. It evenly coated his beard but wasn't so fluffy that he couldn't see where to shave.
- A smooth shave: The cream made a protective barrier against the razor without impacting the glide. Burkholder reported no redness or irritation the name day like he usually experiences.
- Hydration station: Burkholder noticed his face didn't feel dry the next day after shaving like it normally does thanks to the moisturizing formula.
- A fresh scent: Our tester is sensitive to scent but felt this cream offered a realistic outdoorsy scent that wasn't overpowering with base notes of cedarwood and patchouli.
While it doesn't impact product performance, Burkholder also called out the brand's sustainability efforts. He loved that Jackfir plants a tree for every bottle purchased.
Final verdict: "I thought this shaving cream performed really well. I like that it had a slick texture that helped prepare my beard for the shave but didn't make it hard to see what I was doing. It didn't dry out my face, and I saw no redness or irritation the next day. I would personally buy it again to use in the future."
What other testers say
Burkholder isn't the only fan of this shaving cream. It currently has a 4-star rating with other testers raving:
- "Great job of exfoliating to avoid redness after shaving. Highly recommend for anyone with sensitive skin."
- "I am on a constant search for the right shave cream or gel. I finally found the goldilocks of shave creams. The Jackfir Classic Shave Cream sets the stage for a very smooth and non-irritating shave. It also leaves my skin feeling great."
- "I was glad to discover Jackfir Classic Shaving Cream when I went on a research mission to find a foam or cream to shave with that didn't threaten my health. Most such products contain carcinogens and even chemicals that can cause dementia. Jackfir was free of those."
Insider Tip
The takeaway
Skip the sketchy ingredients in traditional shaving creams by opting for the Jackfir Classic Shave Cream. The $32 formula glides effortlessly on skin to create the perfect barrier against your razor—all while protecting against ingrown hairs and inflammation.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel