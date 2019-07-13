The Best Hairstyles For Working Out — That Won't Cause Breakage
Do you notice frequent fly-aways that always pop up around the same spot? Or some strands that are shorter than the rest, where you didn't ask for layers at your last trim? These are caused by repeated physical damage to the hair. "I have clients who will come in and I can see these little hairs, like right behind the ear, and I can instantly tell they wear their hair in a high ponytail—you can see those broken pieces because they wear it there every single day," says hairstylist Levi Monarch. As we've talked about before, it could be that you haven't changed your part—or it could be that your go-to workout hairstyle is breaking the strand midshaft.
"The problem is that if you are working out, you likely want your hair held tight and secure—and this puts stress on your hair, which causes breakage in those areas," says Monarch. "The first thing you can do is, when you are not working out, to wear your hair down or at least in a looser style so it's not pulling as much and all the time."
Then, when you are working out, here are few better-for-you tips to ease damage. Don't worry: We're not going to suggest that you ditch secure styles entirely—that's truly unfair. (I, for one, have never been able to be one of those people who can take a yoga class with my hair down.) But there are minor tweaks you can make to improve your hair health over time.
Braids are your best bet.
Whether it's a French, boxer, or single tail, braids will keep hair out of your face, without a ton of tension—just make sure you're not pulling too tightly when you are putting them in, as not to cause breakage at the hairline. But another reason they are great for hair: They make styling post-workout much easier. A major hair concern for those who sweat regularly is over-washing. But with braids, the styling is done for you. Simply undo the braids, add in a bit of dry shampoo (see our picks here), and maybe some texture spray to amp up the waves. "It gives you this really nice soft wave, so you can leave your workout without having to wash it every single time," says Monarch.
For ponytails, use a bungee cord.
"What happens is people will use elastic and then keep on pulling it tighter and tighter while they are working out. This causes friction on the hair, and the main reason you see so much breakage with ponytails," says Monarch. His save: swapping out your normal elastic tie for a softer option. Kitsch Pro Bungee Cord Hair Elastics will be your most gentle tie, although some people find them complicated. Just pull your hair into a pony, hook one end in, wrap it around the hair a few times, and complete the tie by hooking the other end. "It saves so much wear and tear on your hair, but it's still really tight," he says. Personally, I like the Invisibobble Hair Tie, which are closer to your more traditional options but don't pull in the same way. Also, these options don't leave a dent, or at least as much of a dent, so you're less likely to have to restyle.
If you like buns, move around the placement.
Buns are my go-to yoga style (I have long hair and don't like feeling a ponytail or braid down my back), so I always make sure I am switching up where I put the bun and in what style. Sometimes I twist it up to the top of my head; others, I just double-loop it at the nape. Sometimes I add a center part; others, I sweep it cleanly back. "This way it's not repeated damage in the exact same spot—you're giving your hair a break," says Monarch. You should also be mindful of how tightly you are pulling back the hair: My recommendation is just to keep it as loose as possible without the style falling out. If you're used to a really tight bun, it might take some getting used to, but it will be so much better for your hairline and strands.
With headbands, choose wisely.
These are especially important for those with short hair: If you can't pull your strands back into an updo, you need something to keep the hair out of your face. "Headbands, for the most part, are really gentle on your head. But if you have those fine, little baby hairs, just be aware of if your headband has the rubber grip on the lining, which can pull on those," he says. Opt for a wide cloth option—and use fabrics that are water-absorbing and non-slippery like nylon or cotton.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.