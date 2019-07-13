The Best Hairstyles For Working Out — That Won't Cause Breakage

Do you notice frequent fly-aways that always pop up around the same spot? Or some strands that are shorter than the rest, where you didn't ask for layers at your last trim? These are caused by repeated physical damage to the hair. "I have clients who will come in and I can see these little hairs, like right behind the ear, and I can instantly tell they wear their hair in a high ponytail—you can see those broken pieces because they wear it there every single day," says hairstylist Levi Monarch. As we've talked about before, it could be that you haven't changed your part—or it could be that your go-to workout hairstyle is breaking the strand midshaft.

"The problem is that if you are working out, you likely want your hair held tight and secure—and this puts stress on your hair, which causes breakage in those areas," says Monarch. "The first thing you can do is, when you are not working out, to wear your hair down or at least in a looser style so it's not pulling as much and all the time."

Then, when you are working out, here are few better-for-you tips to ease damage. Don't worry: We're not going to suggest that you ditch secure styles entirely—that's truly unfair. (I, for one, have never been able to be one of those people who can take a yoga class with my hair down.) But there are minor tweaks you can make to improve your hair health over time.