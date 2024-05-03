Advertisement
Yes, Your Dog Should Be Taking A Daily Probiotic (And Here's Why)
Gut health isn't just a hot topic on our social feeds, it's a key that unlocks a deeper understanding of health and well-being. Our gut microbiome is connected to mood1, energy levels2, immunity3, brain health1 and beyond. In fact, a lot of experts argue that health starts in our gut—and that's the same whether you walk on two legs or four.
What to know about your dog's gut health
Gut health is just as important to your dog's well-being as it is to yours. Plus, with all they get into (your shoe collection, for starters), their digestive system could use the extra support from a probiotic like Dog's Probiotic+ by Cymbiotika. But would your dog benefit from probiotics in the same way that you do?
More than you'd think. Research4 confirms that there is a "high structural and functional similarity between canine and human microbiomes." Dogs have a pretty simple gastrointestinal tract and, like humans, an ecosystem of bacteria that wear a lot of hats. Studies5 have shown that these microorganisms influence your dog's health, metabolism, digestion, and immune system stimulation.
But as we know (all too well), this ecosystem can easily be thrown off balance. When it is, digestive discomfort typically ensues. Actually, GI struggles are one of the most common health issues4 for our furry friends. Keeping their gut microbiome in check is critical for a playful pooch, and that's where a probiotic can help.
The benefits of probiotics for your pup
According to studies4 on canine gut health, probiotic supplementation can boost immunity, reduce stress, and maintain a balanced gut microbiome. And if you're trying to support or prevent digestive issues? Probiotics. They're a simple yet transformative way that pet parents can show up for their furry pals, but there are some red flags to watch out for.
Just as you'd choose a clean and high-quality probiotic for yourself, your pup, too, deserves only the best. Cymbiotika is a brand known for making supplements with quality, integrity, and care. Pet parents rejoice: You'll find the same innovative and holistic approach behind their brand-new pet line. From digestive health to mobility, they're taking pet wellness to new heights.
Their Dog's Probiotic+ is designed to support your pet's digestive system and its connection to immunity, mental well-being, and long-term vitality. Technically, it's more than a probiotic. It offers a blend of pre-, pro-, and postbiotics to help facilitate a healthy gut; a complete enzyme blend for nutrient absorption; and greens and organic herbs to soothe digestive organs. It's all the good stuff your dog deserves and none of the bad (zero preservatives, fillers, or seed oils).
Extra support for the gut-brain axis
Ever heard of the gut-brain axis6? It's the communication network that exists between your brain and intestines. It explains the many ways your gut microbiome impacts cognitive function, and vice versa (for example, stress has been proven6 to change the permeability of intestinal lining). And guess what—dogs have a gut-brain axis too.
Studies7 have shown a connection between our pup's stress levels and their gut. Beyond a probiotic, particularly anxious pets can find support with Dog's Calm, an innovative solution that helps keep your pet calm and relaxed. Even for our dogs, there's no shortage of stressful events out there. And these chews can help establish their long-term mental vitality. There's no such thing as going above and beyond for our pets; it's just the care they deserve.
