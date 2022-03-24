For ponytails, Monarch is a huge fan of bungee cords. "It saves so much wear and tear on your hair, but it's still really tight," he told us. While they may look complicated, you can secure them in a pinch: Pull your hair into a pony, hook one end in, wrap it around the hair a few times, and complete the tie by hooking the other end.

Ponytail Hooks Holder Bungee Bands, BinaryABC ($6.99)