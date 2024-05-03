Skip to Content
Beauty

How This Body Oil Shower Hack Changed My Skin + An Editor-Favorite Oil

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler
May 03, 2024
By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Image by Guille Faingold / Stocksy
May 03, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I have a few naughty beauty habits that I can’t seem to break—despite knowing better. I scrape and peel my nail polish off the moment I see the manicure start to chip, rather than waiting to properly remove it with remover or go to the salon.

I go way, way too long between trims, even though I know it’s allowing my split ends to spiral out of control. And I indulge in long showers using scorching hot water. 

I just can’t help myself. I love how steamy showers feel, despite knowing what that hot water is damaging to my skin barrier

Yes, high water temperatures can actually strip the skin of its natural oils, breakdown lipids meant to comfort the barrier, and evaporate into air faster (which will lead to transepidermal water loss.)

This all leads to dry, parched, wrinkly skin—which I’m no stranger to, especially on my hands, chest, back of arms, and legs. 

But then a fellow editor gave this a 5 second, esthetician-approved tip that completely changed my skin. 

Showering habits and skin health: Temperature matters

As I noted, hot showers can actually end up making your skin drier than it was before. This is why experts recommend taking lukewarm or cold showers, as they have significantly more benefits. 

In fact, "cold showers can soothe itchy, irritated skin, as the cold water does not dissolve away these oils," says board-certified dermatologist Ife J. Rodney, M.D., FAAD, founding director of Eternal Dermatology + Aesthetics.

Cold and lukewarm showers have a few other benefits, like reducing inflammation. "It can reduce irritation, itching, or redness, helping to calm atopic conditions," says board-certified dermatologist Ava Shamban, M.D., founder of SKINFIVE.

But I personally find them unbearable. I love warm showers and standing under the spray for (arguably) too long. It’s one of my day’s small, simple pleasures. 

So for folks like me, who can’t help but crank up the temperatures, celebrity esthetician and dermatological nurse Natalie Aguilar has a solution: Apply body oil before stepping into the shower. "This oil barrier prevents excessive water loss and helps with any irritation," she notes. 

This habit takes all of 5 seconds and a few pumps of body oil, but makes a dramatic difference in the appearance and feeling of the skin in the long run. After the shower, I don’t feel itchy immediately and my skin doesn't feel tight. 

It’s important to note that you should also follow up with your go-to moisturizer as well, whether that be a body lotion or the same body oil from the pre-shower ritual. 

Personally, I love mindbodygreen’s body oil because it has the perfect light texture, is made with enriching botanical oils (like safflower seed oil, squalane, and vitamin E), and doesn’t feel too goopy pre or post shower. But you can do this trick with whatever oil you love.

The takeaway

Bad habits can get in the way of healthy skin—including taking sizzling showers. But if you apply a protective, buffering layer of oil before hopping into the shower, you’ll be better off post.

