The latest beauty trend to surge amid the pandemic: curling your hair with...socks? While heatless curls are nothing new (people have been using household items—T-shirts, silk scarves, and the like—for ages), these techniques soared as beauty fans remain home, perhaps eschewing the hot tools in favor of some hair-healthy alternatives. It was only a matter of time until we found a go-to styler inside the sock drawer.

Sock curling is a versatile trick that can work for most types. Example: Those with straighter strands can create bends and waves, and those with curls can define their delicate springs, all while keeping the hot tools out of arm’s reach. (For tight coils, however, socks are likely too thick—consider doing smaller strips of fabric, like a cut T-shirt!) Need more proof that these are the viral sensation of the moment? Just ask the 81 million users on TikTok—hairstylists included!—sporting full, voluminous curls.

Here, the pros explain how to repurpose the closet staple.