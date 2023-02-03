You know when your hair feels like straight-up silk after leaving the salon? There are a couple reasons for this: Of course, the pros know the best methods to coax strands into touchably soft styles, but the wash itself does a lot of the heavy lifting. See, when the stylist washes your hair at the sink, your strands are steeped in that conditioner-infused water and simultaneously soak up all those nutrients. (That’s why "bowl method" routines have become so popular over on TikTok.)

Why do I bring this up? Well, after using this hair mask for the first time, my hair felt just like I received one of those beloved professional washes—without dunking my head in the sink. I suspect the Karmatin had much to do with this glossy feel, since the silicone-alternative makes strands feel downright luxurious. But my hair also felt so healthy: My lengths had a natural, airy bounce, my split ends were practically nonexistent, and my color looked way more vibrant.

I personally swear by Vegamour’s GRO Serum—that stuff works!—but its Hydr-8 Mask might just become my new secret weapon for salon-quality hair. Granted, I’m always looking to encourage healthy hair growth (especially after a stint of stress-induced shedding), so my treasured serum isn’t going anywhere. But happily hydrated hair does grow way faster, so I’ll gladly keep this mask in the rotation.