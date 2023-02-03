Thanks To Vegamour's New Hydr-8 Hair Mask, My Split Ends Are Nonexistent
Anyone else neglect their poor, parched strands in the winter? Personally, I find it all too easy to stuff my tresses into a hat or slap on a pair of fluffy ear muffs and call it a “cold girl” look. But my hair isn’t so happy with the laissez-faire routine. In fact, I’d say it’s in dire need of some T.L.C.
Good news! Vegamour just launched a new 3-step collection that amps up your hair’s hydration after just one use (yes, you read that right). I’ve been testing the entire range for eight weeks, but there's one particular product that I've fallen in love with: the Hydr-8 Deep Moisture Repair Mask. It instantly restores my winter-stressed locks and gives me soft, salon-quality strands.
Advertisement
What makes Vegamour’s formula so great?
Think of hair masks as five-star meals for your strands: Standard conditioners feed the hair with nutrients, but masks really fill it up with vitamins, healthy fats, and moisture.
And Vegamour’s Hydr-8 Mask has some stellar ingredients on the menu. There’s milk thistle to provide antioxidant protection and fend off UV damage and other environmental stressors, as well as cold-pressed, fatty acid-rich marula oil and moringa seed oil for that luxurious slip and shine. You’ll also find Karmatin, Vegamour’s signature vegan alternative to keratin and silicone. The biotechnology-derived ingredient (made from fermented silk protein) creates a mirror image of the amino acids that naturally occur in hair, and it remains attached to strands even after rinsing.
It’s a significant part of what makes your hair feel so smooth and frizz-free post-rinse. But unlike traditional silicones, which really only provide aesthetic benefits and can lead to buildup over time, Karmatin actually contains good-for-hair ingredients that penetrate the hair shaft. It’s no wonder, then, that the mask delivers 15x hydration and 3x stronger stands after just one use, with frizz reduction up to 72 hours (according to clinical results from the brand).
Advertisement
My results.
You know when your hair feels like straight-up silk after leaving the salon? There are a couple reasons for this: Of course, the pros know the best methods to coax strands into touchably soft styles, but the wash itself does a lot of the heavy lifting. See, when the stylist washes your hair at the sink, your strands are steeped in that conditioner-infused water and simultaneously soak up all those nutrients. (That’s why "bowl method" routines have become so popular over on TikTok.)
Why do I bring this up? Well, after using this hair mask for the first time, my hair felt just like I received one of those beloved professional washes—without dunking my head in the sink. I suspect the Karmatin had much to do with this glossy feel, since the silicone-alternative makes strands feel downright luxurious. But my hair also felt so healthy: My lengths had a natural, airy bounce, my split ends were practically nonexistent, and my color looked way more vibrant.
I personally swear by Vegamour’s GRO Serum—that stuff works!—but its Hydr-8 Mask might just become my new secret weapon for salon-quality hair. Granted, I’m always looking to encourage healthy hair growth (especially after a stint of stress-induced shedding), so my treasured serum isn’t going anywhere. But happily hydrated hair does grow way faster, so I’ll gladly keep this mask in the rotation.
The takeaway.
If you’re dealing with rough, straw-like strands this winter (regrettably raises hand), I highly recommend giving Vegamour’s new Hydr-8 Mask a whirl. At $52, it is a bit of an investment—but five-star meals do tend to be pricier, no? And this formula is no doubt a special, hair-enhancing banquet.
Advertisement
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare. In her role at mbg, she reports on everything from the top beauty industry trends, to the gut-skin connection and the microbiome, to the latest expert makeup hacks. She currently lives in New York City.