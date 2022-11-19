The "I'm Cold" Makeup Look Might Be Winter's Easiest Makeup Trend
While micro-trends in fashion can trigger unsustainable practices (aka, encourage you to buy hyper-trendy pieces over investment staples, only to toss them a few months later), makeup trends can be a bit more forgiving.
In fact, some looks take your basic makeup kit and show you how to re-vamp your look again and again. Today, we’re going over the “new,” winter makeup trend that has swept the TikTok scene lately—luckily, you probably have everything you need already. Here’s the how-to.
Advertisement
How to nail the “I’m cold" makeup trend.
This winter, makeup lovers have taken to TikTok with a very seasonal trend, called “I’m cold" makeup. The simple and natural-leaning look mimics the natural flush that follows a cold wind, simultaneously giving off a "balletcore" aesthetic (which is very 2022, we might add). Think of it as the polar opposite of the “sunburn blush” trend that dominated the beauty space this past summer.
Not only is this look incredibly easy to do, but it also only calls for the basics—all you’ll need is a complexion product (foundation, concealer, tinted SPF, what have you), blush, mascara, and a pink lip. If you want to add highlighter or other extras, feel free—but here’s the basic tutorial.
Advertisement
First, apply your base products.
The first step is to apply your base. Depending on your preference, you can choose a light-coverage tinted SPF or a full-coverage foundation. Follow up with a concealer that matches your skin tone or one slightly brighter for the under-eyes. Then set your concealer with a loose or compact powder for wear that stays all day. Find our top-pick concealers here, if you want to add a new one to your collection.
After your base products, groom your brows however you see fit—the look doesn’t call for any specifics when it comes to your brows, so feel free to experiment or keep it classic.
Pick a blush that mimics your natural flush.
The blush is the real star of the show, so you’ll want to pick a good one. If you don’t already have a blusher you love, seek a color that compliments your skin’s undertones and mimics your natural flush. This way, you can enhance your "I'm cold" flush when that stiff wind actually hits your skin.
If you want to learn more about skin undertones, check out our guide with a built-in quiz. And if you need a new blush? Start here with the best mbg approved cream formulas.
Advertisement
Place the blush on the front of your cheeks & nose.
This is where things get technical. Instead of placing blush on your upper cheekbones for a lifted look, you’ll want to target the apples of your cheeks. Try to apply the blush as close to the nose as possible while still blending in a circular shape.
Next, place a bit of blush on the very tip of your nose. This will mimic the frost-bitten look that comes along with chilly weather. You’ll want to stay away from the bridge of the nose, however, as that would mimic sun exposure. You can pop a bit of blush on the tip of your chin as well, but that step is totally optional. Play around with it and see what helps you land the perfect chill.
Keep your eyes simple, or add a bit of shimmer.
The eye look here is truly up to you. If you want to keep it simple, you don’t need to add eyeshadow at all. Or if you're hoping to spice it up, opt for a light, snow-like shimmer for the lid. Follow up with mascara and eyeliner, if you choose.
Advertisement
Finish off with a just-bitten lip.
To maintain the warm, natural-looking theme here, finish off the look with a juicy pink lip. Pick any flattering lip shade you like and follow up with a gloss. A liquid lip stain will help you get that “just bitten” look with extra long-wear—here are our favorite picks for natural-looking color that lasts.
The takeaway.
Makeup trends can be both fun and low-lift, so why not try out the “I’m cold” look this winter? All you need is a few base products, blush, and a pink lip—it’s oh-so-simple. And if you’re not sure which shade of pink flatters your pout, we have a full guide to picking lipstick shades for your skin tone, if you need some tips.
Advertisement
Heal Your Skin.
Receive your FREE Doctor-Approved Beauty Guide
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.