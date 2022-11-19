While micro-trends in fashion can trigger unsustainable practices (aka, encourage you to buy hyper-trendy pieces over investment staples, only to toss them a few months later), makeup trends can be a bit more forgiving.

In fact, some looks take your basic makeup kit and show you how to re-vamp your look again and again. Today, we’re going over the “new,” winter makeup trend that has swept the TikTok scene lately—luckily, you probably have everything you need already. Here’s the how-to.