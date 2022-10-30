The Pros Tell All: The Key To Choosing A Lip Color That Compliments Your Skin

To narrow down the search a bit, you can call on the undertone matching method—something plenty of makeup experts and wearers do on the regular.

But just remember, makeup should be fun! When you overthink the shades and second-guess all your choices, all of a sudden it becomes belabored. Life can be stressful enough, let's not add "lipstick undertones" to the list of things that may give you pause.

So even though the following are great pointers to help you on your shopping journey, the best advice is to just go with what makes you feel the best in your skin.