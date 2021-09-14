Every beauty fan has their desert island makeup product. Mine? It’s 100% blush. Even on days I don’t wear a stitch of makeup, I’ll still sometimes catch myself swirling a peachy number on my cheekbones. Blush breathes life into your complexion, adds dimension to your visage, and exudes a joyful energy (especially now). Let’s be honest: How can you not shoot yourself a grin after glazing your cheeks in taffy pink?

While you can find elegant powder and pressed options aplenty, a cream blush is extra sensorial and playful (you are tapping into your finger painting skills, after all). Cream formulas also melt into your skin like butter, fusing to your complexion like you just woke up with a natural glow. They’re multitaskers, too: You can pop the same pigment on your lids and lips for a monochromatic beat—as clean formulas will have skin-loving ingredients you can apply all-over.

If I had to choose a holy grail makeup product, cream blush is The One. As for my favorites? Well, the options are endless—but here are my frequent go-tos.