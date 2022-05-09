And there you have it! A full face of sunburn blush, no UV rays required. Just one caveat: If you’re looking for lift, this might not be the best blush placement for you. Blush is a hero makeup product that can actually contour your cheekbones, but applying blush directly under your eyes draws the attention towards the center of your face and actually rounds the cheeks. Blending outwards in a straight line—versus in a ‘C’ shape upwards—also shortens the face, which offers more of a youthful glow. That’s why sunburn blush appears a bit cutesy and playful, rather than chiseled and toned.

If you are interested in adding some definition and shape to your features, you might want to opt for a sharper blush application instead; simply apply just above your cheekbones and blend upwards towards your temples. (You can learn all the different ways to apply blush here, should you require a more in-depth tutorial.)