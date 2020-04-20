How To Build A Wardrobe That Protects Our Planet

The oft-quoted saying, "The most sustainable jacket is the one you have," just about sums up a problem that the fashion industry has been trying to solve for years. Is it possible for fashion's consumption-focused business model to truly tackle its role in our planet's health?

That makes it tricky for us as consumers, too. We can all agree that cutting out single-use plastic and eating mostly plants are positive goals, but what does sustainability look like when it comes to buying new clothes? The good news is "sustainable shopping" doesn't have to be a total misnomer: From supporting Fair Trade brands to buying local or secondhand, we've got a solid number of strategies to help us get started with building a wardrobe that's better for the planet. Covering them all in depth would be enough to warrant dozens of posts, but we take a closer look at one below!