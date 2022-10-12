Lip stains have earned their drying reputation thanks to two common ingredients: alcohol and dimethicone. “Alcohol dries them out for obvious reasons, and even though dimethicone is an [occlusive] meant to hold in moisture, there's no natural moisture on the lips, so the barrier you are creating just locks in the dryness,” says makeup artist Jenny Patinkin.

Dimethicone also has the potential to irritate those with sensitive skin since silicones can cause irritation—for some, that irritation can result in chapped, flaky lips. It’s important to assess what causes your dry lips and proceed from there. If dimethicone is the culprit, you might want to seek a stain that skips it.

Although, full disclosure, it’s pretty difficult to find a lip stain without dimethicone. There are a few options out there (as you’ll see below), but it is very common for long-wear. Assuming you aren’t sensitive to the ingredient, you don’t need to be too alarmed if you see it in formulas. If you have a lip stain you absolutely love, simply use the application tips below to moisturize your lips as best as possible.