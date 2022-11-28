3,000+ Shoppers Swear By This Serum For Longer Hair — Here's What An Expert Says

OK, enough science speak—let's chat results. Thanks to those aforementioned ingredients, over 3,000 users have reported success with Vegamour's potent serum, especially in targeted areas like the hairline or around the temples. "I have used this serum for 6 months straight, and I can say for sure that it works," one reviewer gushes. "I have Hormonal and other health issues that cause me to have slow hair growth, so I never expected a miracle with this serum. But I am happy to share that my hair showed incredible improvement. My bald spots on the scalp are definitely filling up slowly."

As the reviewer notes, no serum is going to give you instant results—even one as powerful as Vegamour's. But with consistent use (the brand promises fuller-looking hair in just two months, with peak results around three), you'll likely see a difference. "At the very least, I know that my hair is growing a lot faster," another shopper shares. "Even my coworkers have said that my hair just randomly got way longer. So I recommend this product to a lot of my clients. I am a hairstylist. So if you're dealing with hair loss, this would be the first product I would recommend and honestly the only one, other than vitamins."