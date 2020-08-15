mindbodygreen

Tea Tree Oil Face Wash Can Benefit Acne-Prone Skin: Lather Up With 10 Of Our Favorites

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
August 15, 2020

If you have oily or acne-prone skin, you likely know antibacterial ingredients are your friends. Manuka honey or aloe vera? Yes, please. To keep breakouts at bay (especially those inflamed pustules), the key is to keep acne-causing bacteria in check. So let’s add another one to your radar: Ever looked into tea tree oil?

Tea tree oil & acne.

Tea tree has both antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, making it an impressive and wildly popular treatment for blemishes. In fact, one study found that a 5% tea tree oil gel blend was an effective treatment for mild to moderate acne. It’s able to kill that acne-causing bacteria, all while offering soothing, calming properties for the skin.

But here’s the skinny on tea tree: It’s an essential oil, which you should always, always dilute before applying to the skin. Which is why tea tree oil face washes have seen a boom in popularity; these typically come buffered with carriers and other hydrating ingredients to balance out the purifying properties. You’ll still want to patch test before opting for a full-on cleanse, though, as essential oils can cause irritation on sensitive skin.

They’re certainly not for everybody, but for some (mainly those with congested pores) tea tree cleansers are hailed as magic. Lather up with 10 of our favorites: 

Meow Meow Tweet Tea Tree Charcoal Facial Soap

If you’re partial to washing your face with bar soap, this gentle, vegan option is a perfect addition to your collection. Activated charcoal effectively draws out impurities from the skin, while cocoa butter and caster seed oil hydrate and soothe. In addition to the tea tree, it also contains eucalyptus oil for an antifungal and anti-inflammatory supercharge (and a spa-like bathroom experience). 

Tea Tree Charcoal Facial Soap, Meow Meow Tweet ($12)

facial soap
mindbodygreen

Biossance Squalane + Tea Tree Cleansing Gel

If you’re looking for a tea tree oil cleanser that’s just as hydrating as it is purifying, look no further than Biossance. Squalane locks moisture into your skin and makes it feel plump (in fact, it makes up 13 percent of our skin’s sebum), so you won’t have to worry about stripping your skin with this number.

Squalane + Tea Tree Cleansing Gel, Biossance ($29)

Biossance Squalane + Tea Tree Cleansing Gel
mindbodygreen

Dr. Jart+ Teatreement Cleansing Foam

On the hunt for an exfoliating cleanser? Look no further: This number is infused with salicylic acid in order to unclog pores and keep breakouts at bay, and the tea tree involved helps balance the skin’s pH. But before you write it off in fear of being too exfoliating, know that the cleanser also has green tea, aloe, and chamomile extract to soothe any inflammation.

Teatreement Cleansing Foam, Dr. Jart+ ($28)

dr jart
mindbodygreen

OrganiGlow Ultra Hydro Facial Cleanser

The term “hydrolyzed soy protein” might have you cocking a brow, but it’s actually a famed component in skin care: It’s incredibly conditioning on the skin (and hair, it turns out). Other hydrating actives like aloe vera oil, jojoba oil, and panthenol make for a light, nourishing lather.  

Ultra Hydro Facial Cleanser, OrganiGlow ($25)

organiglow cleanser
mindbodygreen

100% Pure Tea Tree & Willow Clarifying Cleanser

If skin texture is your main gripe, perhaps reach for this clarifying option to gently exfoliate the skin smooth. It’s also pumped with anti-inflammatory ingredients, like neem oil, algae, and turmeric, as well as glycerin to hydrate. It’ll leave your skin feeling refreshed without any of that squeaky clean tightness. 

Tea Tree & Willow Clarifying Cleanser, 100% Pure ($34)

100% pure cleanser
mindbodygreen

Trader Joe's SPA Face Wash with Tea Tree Oil

If you’ve never done your beauty browsing at TJ’s, consider their star tea tree oil wash a sign you should start. It works up such a nice lather, without being too stripping on the skin. The only caveat to note is this option does include coconut oil as one of its main ingredients, which might not fare too well for some acne-prone individuals.

SPA Face Wash with Tea Tree Oil, Trader Joe's ($12.99) 

Trader Joe's SPA Face Wash with Tea Tree Oil
mindbodygreen

The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash

This face wash is reminiscent of a spa day: Menthol, mint, and eucalyptus offer cooling and refreshing aromatherapy, while salicylic acid does the work to penetrate pores and clear oil and bacteria. 

Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash, The Body Shop ($14)

body shop face wash
mindbodygreen

Anne's Apothecary Black Honey Facial Cleanser

This all-natural cleanser rocks three key ingredients: raw honey, activated charcoal, and tea tree oil. Either use it as a rinse-off cleanser or as a purifying mask—simply slather on your skin for 15 minutes before washing off and following with your favorite moisturizer. 

Black Honey Facial Cleanser, Anne's Apothecary ($15)

Black Honey Facial Cleanser, Anne's Apothecary
mindbodygreen

Osea Ocean Cleansing Mudd

A mud facial in a bottle, this cleanser is ultra refreshing on the skin. Due to the clarifying nature of the wash, it’s great for those with congested pores looking to purify the skin. The peppermint oil also provides an immediate cooling sensation upon application (perfect on a sweltering summer day).

Ocean Cleansing Mudd, Osea ($48)

Osea Ocean Cleansing Mudd
mindbodygreen

Dermalogica Clearing Skin Wash

Excess oil, begone. This lightweight gel works wonders to keep shine at bay without sacrificing a healthy glow. Glycerin is also one of the very first ingredients, so you know it won’t strip your skin dry. 

Clearing Skin Wash, Dermalogica ($62)

Dermalogica Clearing Skin Wash
mindbodygreen

