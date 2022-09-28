There isn’t one straight answer to give, as everyone’s skin is different; but generally, cleansers do include a lower concentration of actives, so you may be able to tolerate a daily tea tree wash. Just know that many tea tree oil cleansers feature other clarifying or exfoliating actives, so you’ll want to make sure other steps in your routine stay gentle and hydrating (over-exfoliation is not fun). And as always, listen to your own skin: If you notice any irritation or dryness, you may want to alternate with a nourishing cream cleanser.