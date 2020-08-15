Tea tree has both antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, making it an impressive and wildly popular treatment for blemishes. In fact, one study found that a 5% tea tree oil gel blend was an effective treatment for mild to moderate acne. It’s able to kill that acne-causing bacteria, all while offering soothing, calming properties for the skin.

But here’s the skinny on tea tree: It’s an essential oil, which you should always, always dilute before applying to the skin. Which is why tea tree oil face washes have seen a boom in popularity; these typically come buffered with carriers and other hydrating ingredients to balance out the purifying properties. You’ll still want to patch test before opting for a full-on cleanse, though, as essential oils can cause irritation on sensitive skin.

They’re certainly not for everybody, but for some (mainly those with congested pores) tea tree cleansers are hailed as magic. Lather up with 10 of our favorites: