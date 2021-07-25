Considering tea tree oil has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, it’s no surprise you can find the essential oil (EO) in a host of cleansers—that is, face washes and shampoos. It’s an ingredient that will give you the proper scrub you need—leaving you feeling fresh and rejuvenated—without aggravating your skin barrier.

And for those hesitant to use such a potent essential oil? Fear not, for many options come buffered with carriers and other hydrating ingredients to balance out the purifying abilities.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best tea tree shampoos for the healthiest head of hair.