If you have oily hair and roots, you know how important a good shampoo is. You need one that's cleansing, yet won't strip your scalp too much as that will only exacerbate the issue (when your shampoo is too drying, it tricks your scalp into overdrive mode, thereby producing more oil and creating a vicious cycle). But you also want something that's going to ensure you don't have buildup at the follicle, which can lead to inflammation. Finally, you want something that will make sure you get a little lift—greasy roots are notorious for causing flat hairstyles.

So where can you turn? Don't worry, we did the work for you. Here's the best clean and natural shampoos for an oily scalp.