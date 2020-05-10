The 11 Best Natural & Clean Shampoos For Oily Hair
If you have oily hair and roots, you know how important a good shampoo is. You need one that's cleansing, yet won't strip your scalp too much as that will only exacerbate the issue (when your shampoo is too drying, it tricks your scalp into overdrive mode, thereby producing more oil and creating a vicious cycle). But you also want something that's going to ensure you don't have buildup at the follicle, which can lead to inflammation. Finally, you want something that will make sure you get a little lift—greasy roots are notorious for causing flat hairstyles.
So where can you turn? Don't worry, we did the work for you. Here's the best clean and natural shampoos for an oily scalp.
Act+Acre Cold Processed Hair Cleanse
As this brand is all about scalp health, you just know they've taken their shampoo seriously. They recommend a thorough double-cleanse—really massage the scalp when you do it—which you likely won't mind as the aromatic notes of iris, violet, papyrus, golden amber, and cedar make it truly a fantastic sensorial experience.
Cold Processed Hair Cleanse, Act+Acre ($28)
Fekkai Full-Blown Volume Shampoo
Last year Fekkai, a famed hair care brand started by the eponymous stylist, relaunched as a clean, natural-leaning entity. It was a bold move and a sign of the times. In their relaunch is a full-volume collection, which includes this lifting shampoo. It's the best option for those whose oily roots lead to weighted, volume-less hair.
Full-Blown Volume Shampoo, Fekkai ($20)
Hawthorne Shampoo
Why is this sleek option good for oily scalps? Well, it's good for anyone and everyone as it's entirely customizable. Take the quiz, and they'll formulate your perfect wash. They not only ask you about your hair, but they dive deep into your skin type, how often you shampoo, hair length (from buzzed to long), fragrance profile, and more: It's a truly thorough experience.
Shampoo, Hawthorne ($17)
Aveda Scalp Benefits Balancing Shampoo
A classic of the bunch, this incorporates a host of herbs that tend to an inflamed, oily scalp. With one wash you'll start to feel better thanks to the burdock root, echinacea, and sage, which drive down to the hair's follicle to clean and purify. The natural blend is then paired with good-for-hair oils to help hair shine.
Scalp Benefits Balancing Shampoo, Aveda ($24)
Josh Rosebrook Balance Shampoo
The star in this one is aloe vera, which we know has a host of benefits for your skin and scalp: It soothes inflammation, counterbalances excessive oil production, and hydrates the skin. This also uses gentle plant-derived surfactants to cleanse, and a garden of botanical oils like hemp, dandelion, and olive to nurture the strands.
Balance Shampoo, Josh Rosebrook ($33)
Kristin Ess Signature Shampoo
For sulfate-free shampoo fans who still crave a lather, this option is your best bet. It still builds and foams in the shower quite nicely and will deep clean your hair. After, it will leave behind soft, hydrating ingredients (like sunflower seed and mango seed oil), so your strands will be soft, shiny, and so touchable.
Signature Shampoo, Kristin Ess ($20)
Seaweed and Bath Co. Awaken Clarifying Detox Shampoo
If you are someone who shampoos sparingly, consider adding in a naturally clarifying shampoo to really target the oil buildup. This will make sure that your minimal shampoo schedule (which is great for some hair types) isn' actually causing scalp inflammation and damage at the root due to the accumulation of oil, skin cells, and dirt. This combines algae, apple cider vinegar, and clay to get the job done.
Awaken Clarifying Detox Shampoo, Seaweed and Bath Co. ($14.99)
Earth's Nectar Mint Leaves Tea Tree Shampoo
This shampoo is simply ahh-inducing. The oat extract, peppermint, and tea tree essential oils refresh the hair, providing antimicrobial properties, then a lovely blend of jojoba oil, aloe, and vitamin B leaves the hair shiny and nourished.
Mint Leaves Tea Tree Shampoo, Earth's Nectar ($21)
Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng Biotin Volumizing Shampoo
This 98% naturally derived blend will be great for those with thin hair and oily scalps; these two characteristics can go hand-in-hand as thinner hair can't disperse oil as effectively, thus making the roots appear greasier. It's infused with ginger, ginseng, and biotin to provide immediate fullness.
Blossom & Bloom Ginseng Biotin Volumizing Shampoo, Briogeo ($24)
Fable & Mane HoliRoots Cleansing Shampoo
Here's the deal: You can have oily roots but dry hair and ends. (Some have coined it "combination hair.") It is quite common but tends to be harder to deal with on a day-to-day basis. Our recommendation is to find a gently cleansing shampoo that is infused with moisturizing actives like aloe, coconut, and tiger herb, which is rich in keratin.
HoliRoots Cleansing Shampoo, Fable & Mane ($29)
O&M Original Detox Shampoo
If you have an oily scalp and color-treated hair, you might be afraid to use a clarifying shampoo as you don't want to strip away your color. This one is color-safe—and comes with an added dose of antioxidants via vitamin C to keep hair vibrant and healthy.
Original Detox Shampoo, O&M ($32)
