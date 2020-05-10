mindbodygreen

The 11 Best Natural & Clean Shampoos For Oily Hair

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
If you have oily hair and roots, you know how important a good shampoo is. You need one that's cleansing, yet won't strip your scalp too much as that will only exacerbate the issue (when your shampoo is too drying, it tricks your scalp into overdrive mode, thereby producing more oil and creating a vicious cycle). But you also want something that's going to ensure you don't have buildup at the follicle, which can lead to inflammation. Finally, you want something that will make sure you get a little lift—greasy roots are notorious for causing flat hairstyles. 

So where can you turn? Don't worry, we did the work for you. Here's the best clean and natural shampoos for an oily scalp. 

Act+Acre Cold Processed Hair Cleanse

As this brand is all about scalp health, you just know they've taken their shampoo seriously. They recommend a thorough double-cleanse—really massage the scalp when you do it—which you likely won't mind as the aromatic notes of iris, violet, papyrus, golden amber, and cedar make it truly a fantastic sensorial experience. 

Cold Processed Hair Cleanse, Act+Acre ($28)

act+acre cold processed hair cleanse
mindbodygreen

Fekkai Full-Blown Volume Shampoo

Last year Fekkai, a famed hair care brand started by the eponymous stylist, relaunched as a clean, natural-leaning entity. It was a bold move and a sign of the times. In their relaunch is a full-volume collection, which includes this lifting shampoo. It's the best option for those whose oily roots lead to weighted, volume-less hair. 

Full-Blown Volume Shampoo, Fekkai ($20)

fekkai volume shampoo
mindbodygreen

Hawthorne Shampoo

Why is this sleek option good for oily scalps? Well, it's good for anyone and everyone as it's entirely customizable. Take the quiz, and they'll formulate your perfect wash. They not only ask you about your hair, but they dive deep into your skin type, how often you shampoo, hair length (from buzzed to long), fragrance profile, and more: It's a truly thorough experience. 

Shampoo, Hawthorne ($17)

hawthorne shampoo
mindbodygreen

Aveda Scalp Benefits Balancing Shampoo

A classic of the bunch, this incorporates a host of herbs that tend to an inflamed, oily scalp. With one wash you'll start to feel better thanks to the burdock root, echinacea, and sage, which drive down to the hair's follicle to clean and purify. The natural blend is then paired with good-for-hair oils to help hair shine. 

Scalp Benefits Balancing Shampoo, Aveda ($24)

aveda scalp benefits
mindbodygreen

Josh Rosebrook Balance Shampoo

The star in this one is aloe vera, which we know has a host of benefits for your skin and scalp: It soothes inflammation, counterbalances excessive oil production, and hydrates the skin. This also uses gentle plant-derived surfactants to cleanse, and a garden of botanical oils like hemp, dandelion, and olive to nurture the strands. 

Balance Shampoo, Josh Rosebrook ($33)

josh rosebrook
mindbodygreen

Kristin Ess Signature Shampoo

For sulfate-free shampoo fans who still crave a lather, this option is your best bet. It still builds and foams in the shower quite nicely and will deep clean your hair. After, it will leave behind soft, hydrating ingredients (like sunflower seed and mango seed oil), so your strands will be soft, shiny, and so touchable. 

Signature Shampoo, Kristin Ess ($20)

kristin ess shampoo
mindbodygreen

Seaweed and Bath Co. Awaken Clarifying Detox Shampoo

If you are someone who shampoos sparingly, consider adding in a naturally clarifying shampoo to really target the oil buildup. This will make sure that your minimal shampoo schedule (which is great for some hair types) isn' actually causing scalp inflammation and damage at the root due to the accumulation of oil, skin cells, and dirt. This combines algae, apple cider vinegar, and clay to get the job done. 

Awaken Clarifying Detox Shampoo, Seaweed and Bath Co. ($14.99) 

seaweed and bath co shampoo
mindbodygreen

Earth's Nectar Mint Leaves Tea Tree Shampoo

This shampoo is simply ahh-inducing. The oat extract, peppermint, and tea tree essential oils refresh the hair, providing antimicrobial properties, then a lovely blend of jojoba oil, aloe, and vitamin B leaves the hair shiny and nourished. 

Mint Leaves Tea Tree Shampoo, Earth's Nectar ($21)

earth's nectar shampoo
mindbodygreen

Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng Biotin Volumizing Shampoo

This 98% naturally derived blend will be great for those with thin hair and oily scalps; these two characteristics can go hand-in-hand as thinner hair can't disperse oil as effectively, thus making the roots appear greasier. It's infused with ginger, ginseng, and biotin to provide immediate fullness. 

Blossom & Bloom Ginseng Biotin Volumizing Shampoo, Briogeo ($24)

briogeo shampoo
mindbodygreen

Fable & Mane HoliRoots Cleansing Shampoo

Here's the deal: You can have oily roots but dry hair and ends. (Some have coined it "combination hair.") It is quite common but tends to be harder to deal with on a day-to-day basis. Our recommendation is to find a gently cleansing shampoo that is infused with moisturizing actives like aloe, coconut, and tiger herb, which is rich in keratin. 

HoliRoots Cleansing Shampoo, Fable & Mane ($29)

fabe and mane shampoo
mindbodygreen

O&M Original Detox Shampoo

If you have an oily scalp and color-treated hair, you might be afraid to use a clarifying shampoo as you don't want to strip away your color. This one is color-safe—and comes with an added dose of antioxidants via vitamin C to keep hair vibrant and healthy. 

Original Detox Shampoo, O&M ($32)

O&M shampoo
mindbodygreen

