By now, we’re pretty familiar with the stress-skin connection. Take it from board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D: "Our skin is both an immediate stress perceiver as well as a target of the stress responses," she’s told us about stress related acne. "This is why the presence of acne not only contributes to a feeling of stress, but acne is more common in those who experience a higher intensity of stress from life events."

With stress comes a wave of cortisol into the bloodstream—and too much cortisol can activate sebocytes, the cells that produce sebum. While sebum is necessary for keeping our skin and hair moisturized, too much of the yellowy liquid can become an issue: An influx of sebum can cause excess oil to trap bacteria and dead skin cells in our pores, causing sebum plugs (the precursor to blackheads) and acne.

And because we have sebaceous glands (aka, pores) everywhere on our bodies, this overactive oil production can happen virtually anywhere—whether that means breakouts on some uncommon areas or a greasier-than-normal mane.

Board-certified dermatologist, Hadley King, M.D., agrees: “The oil follicles on the scalp are controlled in similar ways to the oil follicles on our face and other areas like the neck, chest and upper back,” she tells mbg. “So, factors like stress that may increase oil production on our face may also increase oil production on our scalp.”